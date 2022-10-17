Javascript is required to view this map. Mainly unknown, Glenway Woods is a 10-acre woodsy parcel adjacent to The Glen Golf Park (formerly Glenway Golf Course), Forest Hill Cemetery and the Southwest Commuter Path. Madison Parks has begun a process to develop the Glenway Woods Management and Sustainability Plan. As part of the planning process, the Madison Parks Division applied for planning assistance from the National Park Service, which provides community assistance to external partners for locally-led outdoor recreation and conservation projects through the Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance (RTCA) program. Early this spring, Michael Mencarini, a Community Planner with the Midwest RTCA Team, visited Madison and the Woods and will serve as an advisor to the Madison Parks Division for the next year as part of this project.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO