Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

Glenway Woods Listening Session

Javascript is required to view this map. Mainly unknown, Glenway Woods is a 10-acre woodsy parcel adjacent to The Glen Golf Park (formerly Glenway Golf Course), Forest Hill Cemetery and the Southwest Commuter Path. Madison Parks has begun a process to develop the Glenway Woods Management and Sustainability Plan. As part of the planning process, the Madison Parks Division applied for planning assistance from the National Park Service, which provides community assistance to external partners for locally-led outdoor recreation and conservation projects through the Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance (RTCA) program. Early this spring, Michael Mencarini, a Community Planner with the Midwest RTCA Team, visited Madison and the Woods and will serve as an advisor to the Madison Parks Division for the next year as part of this project.
City of Madison Wisconsin

State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project

Javascript is required to view this map. The State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street was constructed in 1964 and the original structure is approaching the end of its useful life and has become financially challenging for the City to continue to invest in its ongoing maintenance. The City of Madison is pursuing a new development opportunity that will be a mixed-use project containing an intercity bus terminal, public parking structure, ground floor retail, and student housing.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Food Scraps Recycling Drop-off Ends October 25, 2022

The final day the food scraps recycling drop-off program at the South Madison Farmer’s Market and the Eastside Farmers’ Market is Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The market drop-off program will return in the spring of 2023. The start time of the 2023 market drop-off and the locations will...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Long-Time Employees Honored at October #TeamCity Ceremony

We gathered to celebrate 5 outstanding City of Madison employees in 5 award categories for the hard work they do to serve our community at our first in-person #TeamCity ceremony to be held in the Madison Municipal Building since our award program was inaugurated in February 2020. And for the first time we honored all of our veteran employees with 30-35 years of service to our City. All of these individuals are true examples of #TeamCity.
