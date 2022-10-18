Read full article on original website
akronschools.com
Supt’s. Optimism Infectious at Roundtable
(Anna Huntsman for WKSU/Ideastream.org) The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote learning brought many challenges to K-12 schools, but it also unearthed new opportunities for how to better meet students where they are, particularly in public schools in underserved communities. That was the central point of Akron Public Schools...
cleveland19.com
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
akronschools.com
Seats Are Still Available
Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack will discuss the state of Akron Public Schools at the Akron Press Club (at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway) on Nov. 1. A question session will follow the program. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program. Tickets are $30/person and $240/table of eight. The reservation deadline is Oct. 28; register here >>. Checks will be accepted only on the day of the event. For more information, email [email protected].
spectrumnews1.com
Deltas donate supplies, service to domestic violence victims
CLEVELAND, Ohio—It was a day of donating both service and supplies for the alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in Cleveland. “We have toothpaste, we have household goods, we have feminine hygiene products,” Evette Jackson Clark said. Joined by alumni of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the...
Parma teacher Wanda Ford to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools
PARMA, Ohio -- Summit Academy Community School-Parma’s physical education teacher, Wanda Ford, is a basketball legend. The 1982 East Tech High School graduate attended Drake University, where she was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1,500 basketball rebounds.
‘It’s hard living here in Cleveland’: High school students pledge to end gun violence
Students all around the country are making the pledge to end gun violence, including high schoolers in Northeast Ohio.
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
cleveland19.com
Families who are in need this Christmas can register with a Salvation Army Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families who need extra support this Christmas season with children 12 years of age and younger are invited to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center. The Christmas season brings out the goodness in people. This year, Thomas Applin from the Salvation...
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Cleveland Jewish News
All City Candy in-store party Oct. 23
All City Candy will host an in-store party to celebrate its ninth anniversary in Richmond Heights from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The free event will have exclusive discounts, games, giveaways, free candy, an ice cream bar and more. The store is at 746 Richmond Road. “Our local support...
horseandrider.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plea agreement offered in Rabbi Weiss case
Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has offered a plea agreement to Rabbi Stephen Weiss, which he has until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept. Weiss, the former senior rabbi at...
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
