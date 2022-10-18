Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Considers Second Attempt At Destination Iowa Funding, City Manager Description Updates, And Union Negotiations At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council heads back to the drawing board Monday night as they consider making a second attempt at state funding for improvements to Merchants Park. Previously, city officials had applied for $300,000 in Destination Iowa grants to complete approximately $1 million in improvements to the historic ballpark and current home for the 1A and 2A state baseball tournament. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says their initial application was not approved, but they have not given up on it quite yet.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Open Bids Monday For Proposed Courthouse Improvements
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors expects to receive bids next week for the proposed HVAC improvements and remodel at the county courthouse. Due to conflicts with the bid submission deadline, the supervisors will meet at 1 p.m. Monday instead of their usual time Monday morning. Other items on the Oct. 24 agenda include additional discussions on the county’s contribution to the proposed Merchants Park improvement project, a request from Carroll County Conservation to add another staff member, and the Recorder’s Office quarterly report. The supervisors will close Monday’s meeting with a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5, “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” The board is not expected to take formal action upon returning to open session. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
City Of Glidden Lifts Boil Advisory
Glidden city officials announced today (Saturday) the boil order issued earlier this week for customers on the community’s water system has been lifted. The advisory has been in place since Thursday afternoon following planned maintenance to the primary distribution meter and inspections at the city’s water tower. The order was lifted following two clear tests from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) showing no indication of bacterial or other contaminations. Officials thank residents for the patience and understanding for the advisory’s duration. Questions can be submitted to Glidden City Hall at 712-659-3010.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
1380kcim.com
Iowa Department Of Agriculture Confirms HPAI In Dallas County Flock
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Dallas County poultry flock. According to state officials, the outbreak was identified Thursday as the first case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock since May 2. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases. We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.” Flock owners are encouraged to take steps to prevent contact with wild birds and report any unusual illness or deaths in their flocks to state and federal officials. HPAI does not pose a public health concern at this time. Nearly 14 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds were euthanized in Iowa earlier this year to prevent bird flu’s spread.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
1380kcim.com
Suspected Great Lakes Gray Wolf Spotted In Carroll County Thursday
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a suspected Great Lakes gray wolf was recently spotted in Carroll County. DNR Fur and Wetlands Biologist Vince Evelsizer says the large canid was first reported in the area Thursday. Rough estimates place the animal at 75 to 100 pounds and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
KCCI.com
Residents react to proposed gravel pit near Granger
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, more than 100 residents asked the Dallas County planning and zoning commission to deny a new gravel pit. Martin Marietta says it wants to dig up 70 acres of the 117-acre site just west of Granger. In the proposal, the sand and...
Audubon County Sheriff’s Office warns public of Snapchat scam
(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a popular social media app “Snapchat”. In the reported incidents, scammers are requesting to follow users using a fake account and make attempts to gain inappropriate photos (nude photos). Once the scammer has the photo(s), the scammer demands payment or threatens to make the photos public. In some cases, the predators are reaching out to teenage boys; pretending to be teenaged girls. Once they are friends and following each other, the scammer requests the inappropriate photos and later demands payment or posts the photos publicly.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 20, 2022
3:10am: An Officer located an unsecured business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer found nothing suspicious and the door was secured. 8:08am: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Middle School for a student found in possession of a “vape” device. The Officer issued a citation to the minor student for “Person under 21 Using Tobacco / Vapor Product”
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail
A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
1380kcim.com
Bernard “Bernie” Edward Foley of LeMars, IA
Bernard “Bernie” Edward Foley, age 87, of LeMars, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his home in LeMars. A public visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
stormlakeradio.com
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
1380kcim.com
Betty Zimmer of Boyer
Mass of Christian Burial for 95-year-old Betty Zimmer of Boyer will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 27 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 P.M, Wednesday, October 26 with a Rosary at 4:45 P.M. She passed away Thursday, October 20 at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.
