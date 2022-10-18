Buckeyes defensive commits win in high-scoring games

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is fresh off the bye week and ready to prepare for the challenges that Iowa will bring on Saturday.

For the Buckeyes’ defense, those challenges should be interesting against the Hawkeyes’ stagnant offense. But they had a week off to prepare for Iowa, and with that week off, the Buckeyes coaching staff had the opportunity to pay attention to the future of the program.

All nine of the Ohio State defensive commits from its 2023 class were back in action while the Buckeyes were on the couch.

Lettermen Row takes a quick glance at the performances from the 2023 commits and from Jontae Gilbert, a 2025 cornerback commit.

Will Smith Jr

Four-star Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. lost 17-7 to Columbus (Ohio) Upper Arlington on Friday.

The Ohio State legacy commit has Dublin Coffman (6-3) primed for a playoff run with one more week in the regular season.

Jason Moore

Four-star Fort Washington (Md) DeMatha Catholic defense lineman Jason Moore defeated Forestville (Md) Bishop McNamara 56-6.

Arvell Reese

Four-star Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese was on an off week last week. Reese and the Tarblooders are back in action this Friday against Cleveland (Ohio) John Hay.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Four-star Waxahachie (Texas) cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt defeated Mansfield (Texas) Legacy 31-21 on Friday.

The future Buckeye had one tackle in the Indians’ win.

Kayin Lee

Four-star Ellenwood (Ga) Cedar Grove cornerback Kayin Lee defeated Atlanta (Ga) Douglass 42-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Lee played against fellow Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert.

Jermaine Mathews Jr

Four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. defeated Loveland (Ohio) 33-7 on Friday.

Mathews had an interception in the win for the Warriors.

Jontae Gilbert

2025 four-star Atlanta (Ga) Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert lost 42-0 to Ellenwood (Ga) Cedar Grove.

Gilbert played against fellow Ohio State commit Kayin Lee.

Malik Hartford

Four-star West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Malik Hartford defeated Middletown (Ohio) 33-7 on Friday.

Cedrick Hawkins

Four-star Titusville (Fla) Cocoa safety Cedrick Hawkins defeated Titusville (Fla) 47-0 on Friday.

Hawkins had one pass defended in the win.

Jayden Bonsu

Four-star Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep safety Jayden Bonsu defeated Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 70-41 on Friday.

Bonsu had one tackle in the win.