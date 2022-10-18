ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes defensive commits win in high-scoring games

By Matt Parker
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wkks_0idhrNBJ00
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is fresh off the bye week and ready to prepare for the challenges that Iowa will bring on Saturday.

For the Buckeyes’ defense, those challenges should be interesting against the Hawkeyes’ stagnant offense. But they had a week off to prepare for Iowa, and with that week off, the Buckeyes coaching staff had the opportunity to pay attention to the future of the program.

All nine of the Ohio State defensive commits from its 2023 class were back in action while the Buckeyes were on the couch.

Lettermen Row takes a quick glance at the performances from the 2023 commits and from Jontae Gilbert, a 2025 cornerback commit.

Will Smith Jr

Four-star Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. lost 17-7 to Columbus (Ohio) Upper Arlington on Friday.

The Ohio State legacy commit has Dublin Coffman (6-3) primed for a playoff run with one more week in the regular season.

Jason Moore

Four-star Fort Washington (Md) DeMatha Catholic defense lineman Jason Moore defeated Forestville (Md) Bishop McNamara 56-6.

Arvell Reese

Four-star Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese was on an off week last week. Reese and the Tarblooders are back in action this Friday against Cleveland (Ohio) John Hay.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Four-star Waxahachie (Texas) cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt defeated Mansfield (Texas) Legacy 31-21 on Friday.

The future Buckeye had one tackle in the Indians’ win.

Kayin Lee

Four-star Ellenwood (Ga) Cedar Grove cornerback Kayin Lee defeated Atlanta (Ga) Douglass 42-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Lee played against fellow Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert.

Jermaine Mathews Jr

Four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. defeated Loveland (Ohio) 33-7 on Friday.

Mathews had an interception in the win for the Warriors.

Jontae Gilbert

2025 four-star Atlanta (Ga) Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert lost 42-0 to Ellenwood (Ga) Cedar Grove.

Gilbert played against fellow Ohio State commit Kayin Lee.

Malik Hartford

Four-star West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Malik Hartford defeated Middletown (Ohio) 33-7 on Friday.

Cedrick Hawkins

Four-star Titusville (Fla) Cocoa safety Cedrick Hawkins defeated Titusville (Fla) 47-0 on Friday.

Hawkins had one pass defended in the win.

Jayden Bonsu

Four-star Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep safety Jayden Bonsu defeated Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 70-41 on Friday.

Bonsu had one tackle in the win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Iowa?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back, and Ohio State football has apparently healed up across the board after a midseason break in the schedule. The Buckeyes released their pregame status report for Saturday’s home game against Iowa. For the first time since the season opener, Smith-Njigba’s name did not appear. The junior receiver suffered a hamstring injury that night that kept him out of four of the next five games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Iowa’s lackluster offense can help Ohio State achieve something it hasn’t done in 5 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Ryan Day revamped Ohio State football’s defensive coaching staff was in 2019, producing one of the nation’s best defenses in the process. It’s also the last time the Buckeyes shut out an opponent in a 42-0 win over Cincinnati. Four years later, Day has once again needed to press the reset button on the defense, and things are trending in the right direction. Now the defense will face an opponent in Iowa that provides the best chance at repeating that feat.
COLUMBUS, OH
msuspartans.com

No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Charles Preparatory School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football highlights for Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

KingJoseph Edwards Lauds Relationship with Ryan Day After Visit to Buford, Social Media Reaction to Ian Moore's Commitment

Last Friday saw no shortage of star power in Buford High School’s (Buford, Georgia) 39-27 victory over Mill Creek. While Ryan Day and OSU safeties coach Perry Eliano dropped in during the off week to get a look at prospects on both teams, four-star 2024 Buford defensive end KingJoseph Edwards was especially appreciative of OSU stopping in to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
ZANESVILLE, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
High School Football PRO

Pickington, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gahanna Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Pickerington North High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PICKERINGTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy