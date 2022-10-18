Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 6 recap
The injury bug hit a handful of former Gamecocks in the NFL this past week. But it also saw many South Carolina players checking off milestones in their NFL careers.
Here’s a look at how some of those former Gamecocks in the league did over the weekend.
Javon Kinlaw – 49ERS
The defensive tackle has been place on IR due to a knee injury. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 10
Deebo Samuel – 49ERS
Snagging seven catches for 79 yards, Samuel also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.
Kevin Harris – PATRIOTS
Dressing in his first NFL game, Harris was on the field for 12 offensive snaps. He rushed for five yards on three carries.
Jadeveon Clowney – BROWNS
Clowney was inactive for the third time in four weeks. This week, he was listed with ankle, knee, and elbow injuries.
Kingsley Enagbare – PACKERS
The rookie had a pair of tackles, which were both solo. He also recorded his first NFL sack.
Keisean Nixon – PACKERS
The defensive back had one tackle and returned a kickoff for 32 yards.
Hayden Hurst – BENGALS
Hurst was targeted just three times but he caught all three passes that came his way for 21 yards.
Jaycee Horn – PANTHERS
The defensive back was inactive due to a rib injury.
Shi Smith – PANTHERS
Despite being targeted twice, Smith was unable to register a reception in the Panthers 24-10 loss to the Rams.
Ernest Jones – RAMS
Jones led the Rams with seven tackles, with five being solo. He also defended a pass.
Stephon Gilmore – COLTS
The veteran defensive back had three tackles, including two solo. He now has 22 tackles on the year.
D.J. Wonnum – VIKINGS
Wonnum was inactive this weekend due to an illness.
Rashad Fenton – CHIEFS
Fenton was inactive against the Bills due to a hamstring injury.
Mike Davis – RAVENS
Davis continues not to see much action. He was on the field for only 8% of the Ravens offensive snaps this past weekend.
Ryan Succop – BUCCANEERS
Succop continues to shine while the Buccaneers offense struggles. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals with a new season long of 54 yards. He finished with a total of 12 of Tampa’s 16 points.
Brandon Shell – DOLPHINS
Shell got the start at right tackle in the Dolphins 24-16 loss to the Vikings. The offense allowed five sacks.
