Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 6 recap

By Mike Uva
 4 days ago
Former Gamecock and current Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The injury bug hit a handful of former Gamecocks in the NFL this past week. But it also saw many South Carolina players checking off milestones in their NFL careers.

Here’s a look at how some of those former Gamecocks in the league did over the weekend.

Javon Kinlaw – 49ERS

The defensive tackle has been place on IR due to a knee injury. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 10

Deebo Samuel – 49ERS

Snagging seven catches for 79 yards, Samuel also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.

Kevin Harris – PATRIOTS

Dressing in his first NFL game, Harris was on the field for 12 offensive snaps. He rushed for five yards on three carries.

Jadeveon Clowney – BROWNS

Clowney was inactive for the third time in four weeks. This week, he was listed with ankle, knee, and elbow injuries.

Kingsley Enagbare PACKERS

The rookie had a pair of tackles, which were both solo. He also recorded his first NFL sack.

Keisean Nixon PACKERS

The defensive back had one tackle and returned a kickoff for 32 yards.

Hayden Hurst – BENGALS

Hurst was targeted just three times but he caught all three passes that came his way for 21 yards.

Jaycee Horn – PANTHERS

The defensive back was inactive due to a rib injury.

Shi Smith – PANTHERS

Despite being targeted twice, Smith was unable to register a reception in the Panthers 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Ernest Jones – RAMS

Jones led the Rams with seven tackles, with five being solo. He also defended a pass.

Stephon Gilmore – COLTS

The veteran defensive back had three tackles, including two solo. He now has 22 tackles on the year.

D.J. Wonnum – VIKINGS

Wonnum was inactive this weekend due to an illness.

Rashad Fenton – CHIEFS

Fenton was inactive against the Bills due to a hamstring injury.

Mike Davis – RAVENS

Davis continues not to see much action. He was on the field for only 8% of the Ravens offensive snaps this past weekend.

Ryan Succop – BUCCANEERS

Succop continues to shine while the Buccaneers offense struggles. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals with a new season long of 54 yards. He finished with a total of 12 of Tampa’s 16 points.

Brandon Shell – DOLPHINS

Shell got the start at right tackle in the Dolphins 24-16 loss to the Vikings. The offense allowed five sacks.

On3.com

