Wolverines in the NFL: Checking in on rookies through six weeks

Michigan Wolverines football has a few high-profile rookies in the NFL, with Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson being the most notable. Hutchinson has had an up-and-down start to his rookie campaign, shining in some games and going quiet in others.

Hutchinson broke out in Week 2, totaling 3 sacks all in the first half and 6 pressures for the game in a win over the Washington Commanders. He has 15 pressures for the season, which ranks second among rookie edge rushers, but hasn’t gotten home with a sack since the aforementioned contest versus Washington.

It’s important to note that Hutchinson has been tasked with finding his footing at the next level while playing on what has been the league’s worst defense. Not only does the unit rank last in the NFL in total defense, giving up 428.6 yards per game, but it’s a historically bad mark. No unit has allowed that many yards per game in a season since the New Orleans Saints in 2014 (440.1).

The Lions are also last in the league in scoring defense, yielding 34 points per outing — nearly a full touchdown more than second-to-last Seattle (27.2).

Meanwhile, former Michigan safety Daxton Hill is playing sparingly with the Cincinnati Bengals. The defending AFC champions didn’t have a starting spot for him when he was drafted late in the first round, and he’s playing the role of a jack-of-all-trades defensive back.

The team has been fortunate with good health to where most of Hill’s snaps have come on special teams. He did start one outing on defense — a 27-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 3 — but has totaled just 1 tackle in six games.

The only other former Michigan player making an impact in his rookie season is Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins. While he’s buried on the depth chart at running back behind All-Pro Derrick Henry — who’s seventh in the league with 81.6 rushing yards per game and has twice led the NFL in rushing yards in a season — Haskins has taken on a role few saw coming. He’s served as the team’s kick returner, bringing back 7 boots for 174 yards with a 37-yard long. His 24.9 yards per return average ranks third in the league among those who qualify with 1.25 attempts per contest.

“It’s been fun and exciting, so far,” Haskins said recently. “I never expected to be the kick returner, but I’m glad I’m back there.”

Added Haskins: “I trust in my ability, and I just feel like I can get it done, and that a big, long run will turn into a touchdown. I see it coming.”

Finally, there’s excitement growing surrounding former Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo, a second-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens. Ojabo tore his Achilles during U-M’s pro day in March, fell in the draft and has been rehabbing. He returned to practice Oct. 12 and appears to be nearing a return, though he’s still on the reserve/non-football injury list for the time being.

Tom Brady (Played at Michigan from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 25 of his 40 passes for 243 yards and 1 touchdown in a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers … He was pressured 9 times and sacked twice … Completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,652 yards and 8 touchdowns with 1 interception on a struggling offense that is averaging only 20.3 points per game … Started all six outings for the 3-3 Buccaneers.

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants

Played every offensive snap in a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens … His 78.8 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade ranked second on the offense, while his 87.4 pass-blocking rating slotted first … Allowed no pressures … Started all six games at left guard for the 5-1 Giants … Has a 49.0 overall PFF grade with 6 pressures and no sacks allowed.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Michigan All-American made 5 tackles in a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Second on the 2-4 Steelers with 35 tackles, while having added 1 quarterback hit and starting all six contests.

Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Commanders

Snapped nine times in a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears Thursday night … Snapped in all six contests for the 2-4 Commanders.

Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Totaled 4 tackles, including 1 behind the line of scrimmage, and 1 quarterback hit in a 24-20 setback to the Buffalo Bills … Added 2 pressures … Opened all six tilts for the 4-2 Chiefs, with 13 tackles, 3 stops for loss, 1.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits … His 10 pressures rank third on the team.

Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Opened a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 68.8 overall PFF grade that ranked fourth on the offense with a 78.8 pass-blocking mark that led the team … Started all six games at center for the 2-4 Steelers, with a 64.9 overall PFF rating and 8 pressures and 1 sack given up.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Tied his season high with 4 catches for 65 yards in a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Made three starts in five appearances for the 1-3-1 Texans … Hauled in 15 catches for a team-leading 272 yards … His 18.1 yards per reception rank sixth in the NFL.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The former Michigan defensive end returned to the lineup Week 6 after missing three outings with a calf injury … Generated 2 pressures in a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills … Totaled 2 tackles, 8 pressures and 1 quarterback hit in three games for the year.

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Returned 2 kicks for 48 yards in a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints … Caught 1 pass for 4 yards and returned 4 kicks for 102 yards in six appearances for the 3-3 Bengals.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Started and notched 4 tackles, 2 stops for loss, 1 sack and 1 quarterback hit in a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets … Tied second in the NFL with 6 sacks, while adding 26 tackles, 7 behind the line of scrimmage, 7 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery … His 22 pressures rank tied 11th in the league and his 10.7 pressure percentage slots tied eighth.

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started for the fourth time this season in a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made 1 catch for 4 yards … Started four of six games for the 2-4 Steelers, notching 9 receptions for 89 yards.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

Played four special teams snaps in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night … Opened four of six contests at right guard for the 2-4 Broncos … Has a 59.7 overall PFF grade with 7 pressures and 1 sack allowed.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Tallied 1 tackle and 1 quarterback hit in a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night … Posted a 90.1 overall PFF rating (led the Eagles’ defense) while totaling 3 pressures … Racked up 3 sacks to go along with 15 tackles and 7 quarterback hits on the year for the 6-0 Eagles, the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team and the favorite in the NFC … His 90.0 overall PFF grade leads the Philadelphia defense, and his 85.0 pass-rush rating ranks third on the unit.

Hassan Haskins (2018-21), RB, Tennessee Titans

Team had a bye this week … Appeared in all five games off the bench and on special teams for the 3-2 Titans, returning 7 kicks for 174 yards with a 37-yard long and rushing 9 times for 37 yards.

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Made one appearance in Week 1 during garbage time for the 4-2 Chiefs.

Dax Hill (2019-21), S, Cincinnati Bengals

Totaled three defensive snaps and 15 special teams plays in a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints … Started one game at defensive back, but most of his run has come on special teams … Recorded 1 tackle on the year.

Aidan Hutchinson (2018-21), DL, Detroit Lions

Lions had a bye this past weekend … Opened all five games for the 1-4 Lions, registering 14 tackles, including 3 sacks and 2 stops for loss, and 6 quarterback hits … Leads the team and ranks second among rookie edge rushers with 15 pressures.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

Opened the game and made 3 tackles in a 26-17 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night … Started four games with five appearances for the 4-2 Cowboys … Totaled 23 tackles and 1 sack.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

A groin injury held him out of three games, but he returned in Week 6, making 1 tackle in a 24-10 triumph over the Carolina Panthers … Made three appearances with one start this season, tallying 8 tackles for the 3-3 Rams.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

Played in two games and had 1 reception, which came in this past weekend’s 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, for the 4-2 Cowboys.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

The former Michigan safety tallied 2 tackles in a 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins … Played in six outings with one start (the first of his career) against Detroit in Week 3 … Notched the game-sealing interception to beat the Lions … Added 20 tackles and 2 pass breakups on the year for the 5-1 Vikings.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Started and registered 3 tackles, including 1 behind the line of scrimmage, and 1 quarterback hit in a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals … Totaled 3 pressures … Opened two of six games for the 3-3 Seahawks, with 16 tackles, including 1 behind the line of scrimmage, and 1 hit on the quarterback.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap this season for the 3-3 Patriots, including in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns over the weekend … His 82.3 overall PFF grade ranks second on the team’s offense and his 90.2 pass-blocking rating checks in first among NFL guards.

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

Suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, which forced him to miss the next game and potentially more action … Started all five clashes in which he’s appeared, with 16 tackles, 5 stops for loss, 3 sacks and 5 quarterback hits … Third on the team with 14 pressures.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

The former Michigan wideout came off the bench to haul in 4 grabs for a season-high 74 yards and rush once for 2 yards in a 38-15 setback to the New England Patriots … Opened four of six games for the 2-4 Browns … Made 20 receptions (second on team) for 265 yards (third).

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New England Patriots

Participated in two defensive snaps and nine special teams plays in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, but did not record any statistics … Started one game for the 3-3 Patriots, with 14 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Opened every game and played 100 percent of the 2-4 Saints’ offensive snaps this season, including in a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals … Posted a 55.4 overall PFF grade with 2 pressures and 1 sack given up for the afternoon … Has a 59.9 overall PFF rating with 4 pressures and 2 sacks allowed this season.

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

Started a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, with a 41.9 overall PFF grade, his lowest mark of the season … Hadn’t given up a pressure all season until allowing 4 versus the Jets, including a hit on the quarterback … Started all six games for the 3-3 Packers … Owns a 60.0 Overall PFF grade and 79.1 pass-blocking rating with 4 pressures and no sacks allowed.

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

The former Michigan cornerback saw three special teams snaps in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Tallied 4 tackles in six appearances off the bench for the 3-3 49ers.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

Did not play with a hamstring injury in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns … Registered 3 tackles while appearing in five of six games for the 3-3 Patriots.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Made 3 tackles, including 1 for loss, in a 20-18 triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Made 17 tackles, including 3 for loss, in six appearances for the 2-4 Steelers.

Injured reserve

The following are Michigan football players who are currently on teams but listed as on the injured reserve:

• Titans OL Taylor Lewan

• Patriots K Quinn Nordin

• Patriots OL Andrew Stueber

• Cowboys TE Ian Bunting

• Ravens OLB David Ojabo

• Ravens LB Josh Ross

• Falcons OL Jalen Mayfield

• Browns DE Chase Winovich

Practice squad

The following are former Michigan players on NFL practice squads:

• WR Daylen Baldwin — Browns

• DE Taco Charlton — Saints

• CB Vincent Gray — Sainrts

• DB Brad Hawkins — Patriots

• LB Khaleke Hudson — Commanders

• LB Carlo Kemp — Chargers

• LB Cameron McGrone — Patriots