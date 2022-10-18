Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
gadsdenmessenger.com
Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight
Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
thecutoffnews.com
McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden City finishes undefeated in region
Photo: Braylen Stokes intercepts a pass that he returned for a touchdown during the Titans’ 55-0 victory over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City finished undefeated in Class 6A, Region 8 play with a 55-0 shutout over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. The Titans,...
otmj.com
Stepping Up: Breazeale Looking to Lead Spain Park to Another Volleyball Title
Even though Spain Park volleyball coach Kellye Bowen has spoken little about the missing centerpiece of the 2021 Class 7A state championship team, senior outside hitter Emily Breazeale knew she would have to elevate her game if the Jaguars were to have any designs on repeating. All-American Audrey Rothman graduated...
otmj.com
Bring on the Fun: Parant’s Style Invigorates Mountain Brook’s Volleyball Team
Hannah Parant is a lovable goofball. It shows when Mountain Brook’s junior setter plays volleyball. “I like to think I am the goofiest player on the team,” Parant said. “I don’t think you can play volleyball if you don’t love it and have fun playing it.
Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic one week away, Birmingham holding kick-off events Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New and big names will be sponsors this year at Magic City Classic. City leaders say their focus isn’t just on the game but also on showcasing Birmingham as the place to host any event. City council pro-temp Crystal Smitherman says, “The importance of the...
Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU
The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
otmj.com
Superintendent of the Year: Mountain Brook’s Barlow Considers Honor a Team Award
Dr. Dicky Barlow had to drive back from a funeral in Atlanta last Friday before he could do an interview with a reporter. It had been a busy week for the Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent with meetings and whatnot. Among Barlow’s activities was receiving a prestigious award. On Wednesday, School...
wbrc.com
Birmingham boy shot while playing video games leaves hospital after 108 days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 29, a Birmingham family’s life was changed forever. That was when 15-year-old Christian Savage was inside his home playing video games when gunfire ripped through his family’s apartment. Christian has spent the months since fighting for his life, and he is now...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
