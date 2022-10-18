There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.

