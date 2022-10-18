ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com

Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight

Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
GADSDEN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MCCALLA, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden City finishes undefeated in region

Photo: Braylen Stokes intercepts a pass that he returned for a touchdown during the Titans’ 55-0 victory over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City finished undefeated in Class 6A, Region 8 play with a 55-0 shutout over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. The Titans,...
GADSDEN, AL
otmj.com

Stepping Up: Breazeale Looking to Lead Spain Park to Another Volleyball Title

Even though Spain Park volleyball coach Kellye Bowen has spoken little about the missing centerpiece of the 2021 Class 7A state championship team, senior outside hitter Emily Breazeale knew she would have to elevate her game if the Jaguars were to have any designs on repeating. All-American Audrey Rothman graduated...
HOOVER, AL
High School Football PRO

Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Winterboro High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALPINE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU

The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant

There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Lowery, Kelley set December wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County

Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
comebacktown.com

Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century

Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy