Uber Stock Price Reaches Descending Trendline, Make or Break?
NYSE: UBER share price seems to be in recovery mode this week. On daily price action, the price of Uber stock has been in a low-high price pattern since mid-September. Amid a correction in prices, UBER share price crossed the 100-day moving average. Uber Technologies Inc. is the largest San...
Ethereum Name Service price analysis: ENS hustling for its existence. Both bulls and bears are trying to drive the price of ENS
The fluctuating price of the ENS could be a turning for the ENS. The current price of ENS is Currently surfing around $13.76 with a total inclination of 4.42%. The pair of ENS/BTC is surfing around 0.0007213 BTC With a total incline of 5.13%. Ethereum Name Service price is facing...
LDO TOKEN PRICE ANALYSIS: LDO token price is hovering around the demand zone, as it forms a reversal chart pattern will it give a breakout?
The LDO token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The LDO token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of LDO/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00007278 with a decrease of -0.12% in the past 24 hours.
IOTA token price analysis: IOTA token is in a frenzy as the price falls back to the important demand zone, what happens next?
IOTA token price is in a downtrend after breaking the important demand zone on a daily time frame. The token price has formed a falling wedge pattern on daily time frame. The pair of IOTA/BTC Is trading at the price of 0.00001286 with an increase of 0.55% in the past 24 hours.
EOS TOKEN PRICE ANALYSIS: EOS token price is in a frenzy as it bounced off the demand zone strongly, will it give a breakout of the supply zone?
The EOS token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The EOS token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of EOS/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00005537 with a decrease of -0.59% in the past 24 hours.
Avalanche Price Prediction: Bears Bust The 60 Days Low, Buyers Try to Defend Themselves
Avalanche (AVAX) price stays low under a descending parallel channel. The 20 day moving average acts as an immediate bullish barrier on the daily time frame. The Avalanche Coin belonging to the bitcoin pair is 3% green at 0.0008156 satoshis. Avalanche (AVAX) price is hitting the stop loss of the...
6 Best Cloud Mining Daily Payouts Platform
Since Blockchain and cryptocurrency technology broke records, the finest cloud mining platforms are topics of conversation everywhere. Hash providers provide contracts because they understand that many individuals need reliable passive income from Bitcoin and other digital assets. In this assessment, we examine the leading cryptocurrency exchanges that may serve both experienced and novice investors well in 2022.
Quant (QNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors are Exiting for The Hideaways (HDWY)
Quant (QNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are rushing for the exit sign as analysts label the two tokens “high-risk” investments. The majority have put their holdings into The Hideaways (HDWY), a real estate cryptocurrency project that’s smashing its presale performance lately and is attracting thousands of investors with a massive 50% off presale.
How do Blockchain Mining and Transactions Work Explained in 7 Simple Steps
In this article, we are going to solve the evergoing mystery of how the mining process operates on a blockchain and how a transaction is confirmed and added to the blockchain. For brevity and lucidness, we have divided the entire process into 7 brief steps. Step 1 – The user...
Bitcoin is Not Gold
We have been hearing from the bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts that Bitcoin is digital gold or gold 2.0. Though both are alternate form of investments and there are similarities between bitcoin and gold, here are our reasons to believe that bitcoin is neither digital gold nor will it replace it.
Cloudbet Casino Review 2022
The utilization of cryptocurrency in various industries and sectors of the world in recent times is largely appearing to be a plus factor and crypto-friendly casinos cannot be an exception here! In fact, the addition of cryptocurrency to these casinos not only monumentally contributes to giving a significant rise in players tending to use cryptocurrency but also to triggering the launch of new crypto-based online casinos back-to-back. Curious to know how exactly! Well, the use of blockchain technology and the cost of operation are seemingly the two major reasons that altogether make these casinos a real success worldwide.
