Uber Stock Price Reaches Descending Trendline, Make or Break?

NYSE: UBER share price seems to be in recovery mode this week. On daily price action, the price of Uber stock has been in a low-high price pattern since mid-September. Amid a correction in prices, UBER share price crossed the 100-day moving average. Uber Technologies Inc. is the largest San...
Avalanche Price Prediction: Bears Bust The 60 Days Low, Buyers Try to Defend Themselves

Avalanche (AVAX) price stays low under a descending parallel channel. The 20 day moving average acts as an immediate bullish barrier on the daily time frame. The Avalanche Coin belonging to the bitcoin pair is 3% green at 0.0008156 satoshis. Avalanche (AVAX) price is hitting the stop loss of the...
6 Best Cloud Mining Daily Payouts Platform

Since Blockchain and cryptocurrency technology broke records, the finest cloud mining platforms are topics of conversation everywhere. Hash providers provide contracts because they understand that many individuals need reliable passive income from Bitcoin and other digital assets. In this assessment, we examine the leading cryptocurrency exchanges that may serve both experienced and novice investors well in 2022.
Quant (QNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors are Exiting for The Hideaways (HDWY)

Quant (QNT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are rushing for the exit sign as analysts label the two tokens “high-risk” investments. The majority have put their holdings into The Hideaways (HDWY), a real estate cryptocurrency project that’s smashing its presale performance lately and is attracting thousands of investors with a massive 50% off presale.
How do Blockchain Mining and Transactions Work Explained in 7 Simple Steps

In this article, we are going to solve the evergoing mystery of how the mining process operates on a blockchain and how a transaction is confirmed and added to the blockchain. For brevity and lucidness, we have divided the entire process into 7 brief steps. Step 1 – The user...
Bitcoin is Not Gold

We have been hearing from the bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts that Bitcoin is digital gold or gold 2.0. Though both are alternate form of investments and there are similarities between bitcoin and gold, here are our reasons to believe that bitcoin is neither digital gold nor will it replace it.
Cloudbet Casino Review 2022

The utilization of cryptocurrency in various industries and sectors of the world in recent times is largely appearing to be a plus factor and crypto-friendly casinos cannot be an exception here! In fact, the addition of cryptocurrency to these casinos not only monumentally contributes to giving a significant rise in players tending to use cryptocurrency but also to triggering the launch of new crypto-based online casinos back-to-back. Curious to know how exactly! Well, the use of blockchain technology and the cost of operation are seemingly the two major reasons that altogether make these casinos a real success worldwide.

