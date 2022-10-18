ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Las Vegas and the numbers-crunchers like Texas

By Eric Nahlin
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSyPB_0idhqd0C00
Steve Sarkisian (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“Stats are for losers” is a common refrain. Bill Belichick famously said it over a decade ago. Wayne Gretzky said it within the last week. That’s two literal GOATS in their respective fields downplaying the value of stat-keeping.

[Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]

I get why they say it, stats can obscure the larger goal of winning, but for fans and writers, stats can add useful context. Oh, and I’m willing to bet Belichick’s New England Patriots have a robust analytics department, just like the Houston Astros who are about to play in their sixth straight ALCS.

I find them useful, particularly in the modern stat era of adjusted analytics. If you were a fan of the Big 12 during the proliferation of the spread HUNH offense you likely realized traditional stat-keeping wasn’t going to tell you the story of what you were seeing. There wasn’t much value in tracking yards per game if teams in your conference were running 90-100 plays per game. You couldn’t make statistical comparisons to the SEC. The Big 12’s approach was roundly mocked (they don’t play defense!) before elements were roundly adopted by everybody but most of the Big Ten, Notre Dame, and Jimbo Fisher.

For Texas fans, adjusted stats for their favorite team this season are the angel on one shoulder. The devil being defense on money downs (On3+). Fans see a poor Cyclone offense carve up Texas on 3rd down and think Texas will get crushed in Stillwater this weekend.

The numbers-crunchers (and Vegas) see something different. They see a good team.

What is EPA?

The theory behind Expected Points Added (EPA) is simple. The statistic is used to try and define how many points a player or play is worth to a team.

Every play is considered with context in mind, meaning down distance and field position are used to evaluate the amount of EPA compared to the actual result of the play. These statistics can be added to create a cumulative EPA over the course of a time period or season, or it can be viewed by EPA/play.

EPA was originally brought to the public when The Hidden Game of Football was published in 1988 to provide a better look at how statistics were impacting football.

As you can see from the embedded Tweet, Texas is in both of the most desirable quadrants with teams like Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. You’ll also notice how good Iowa State’s defense is.

Stats do not tell the full story and the best summation of a season will always be wins and losses, but Texas is in the right statistical company and as the program matures, develops, and improves talent the wins and losses will follow. Essentially they are on the right path and these statistics are a good, leading indicator.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Liam McNeeley updates recruitment, talks visits

Liam McNeeley is the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus — the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from Texas recently made the move to powerhouse Montverde Academy. Over the weekend, McNeeley updated his recruitment and discussed future potential visits.
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 8, UCLA at Oregon

An electric morning is about to give way to a tremendous afternoon of college football, but first the College GameDay crew had to make their picks. Live from Eugene, the crew was on hand for the hype ahead of UCLA at Oregon. Lee Corso brought a live duck on set, motorcycles were prevalent and rain fell — nothing could compare to the best pregame show on the market.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan’s live-in boyfriend also was arrested. Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston, awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities. It was not clear Friday whether either had an attorney. The brother and sister were severely malnourished and told police that abuse had been occurring for months, according to affidavit from a Harris County constable in Houston. They told authorities that Duncan handcuffed them, forced them to drink bleach and other household cleaners, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths “if they talked too much,” the affidavit said.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Hendon Hooker calls Alabama postgame scene 'crazy'

There likely won’t be a wilder scene in college football this season than what took place last weekend in Knoxville. After Tennessee’s wild 52-49 win over Alabama, the fans took to the Neyland Stadium field and jubilant chaos ensued. The cigars came out on Rocky Top and a sea of orange went on to infamously take the goalposts out of the stadium. From his perspective, Hendon Hooker had never seen anything like it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas basketball: Bill Self talks potential one-and-done rule change

The NBA is mulling over the idea of changing the minimum age to enter the NBA Draft back to 18. The change would do away with the NCAA's current "one-and-done" rule and allow players to go directly to the professional ranks from high school. Kansas head coach Bill Self, one of college basketball's best coaches and most important statesmen, recently made his opinion on the matter known at Big 12 Media Day.
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Georgia Football: How UGA transfers have fared elsewhere in 2022

JT Daniels (West Virginia) At this point, every Bulldog fan is familiar with JT Daniels and his story. Coming out of Mater Dei High School in California, Daniels committed to the USC Trojans before transferring to Georgia. After spending time in Athens and finding some success with the Bulldogs, Daniels transferred to West Virginia and became their starting quarterback. In his six games with the Mountaineers, Daniels has completed 139 of his 218 pass attempts for 1,492 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. So far this season, the Mountaineers are 3-3 with losses to Texas, Kansas, and Pittsburgh, but Daniels will have the opportunity to turn their season around with a matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

WATCH: Iowa botches fake punt, gives Ohio State ball deep in Hawkeyes territory

Iowa punter Tory Taylor has been a consistent force for the Hawkeyes this year. On Saturday, even he fell victim to their struggles to make big plays. Taylor saw some space to run on a punt attempt and decided to go for the fake. But he hesitated just long enough for two Ohio State defenders to meet him short of the goal line. That gave the Buckeyes the ball at the Iowa 34-yard line after the turnover on downs.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

SEC Network provides Brandon Turnage injury update in Tennessee-UT Martin game

Fans can breathe a little easier after witnessing a potentially scary Brandon Turnage injury in the first half of a blowout against UT-Martin. SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang provided an update on Turnage early in the second half after the safety left the game after crashing into a padded brick wall just past the end zone in the first half of the Tennessee-UT Martin game on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Oklahoma State to be down multiple key contributors vs Texas

When Oklahoma State takes on Texas Saturday, it will be doing so shorthanded. The Cowboys will be down multiple key contributors, according to the Cowboy Sports Network. Defensive back Thomas Harper, offensive lineman Preston Wilson, defensive end Brock Martin, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and wide receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson are all out for the game, Dave Hunziker reported. That’s not ideal as the Cowboys get ready to take on a high-powered Texas offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy