Quilting Art Legacy Celebrated in Fairfield
Laverne Brackens Day was declared by Fairfield Mayor Kenneth Hughes during ‘The Art of the Quilt’ exhibition last week at the Williford Foundation in downtown Fairfield. The event was hosted by members of Trinity Star Arts Council. “I want to thank everybody,” said the 95-year-old folk artist as...
Mayor Declares Littlejohn Farm House Day During Open House at County Museum
“October 15th will now be known as Littlejohn Farm House Day,” proclaimed Fairfield Mayor Kenneth Hughes during the official Open House this weekend on the grounds of the Freestone County Historical Museum. The event celebrated both the work and the historic research completed to provide Freestone County with a...
Music Lovers Take Note: October Events Include Live Performances
If live music is your jam, below are a few not-to-miss events being held in Freestone County as the month of October comes to an end. Fairfield Gospel Jubilee ‘Rounding up the Strays’ will be held at the fairgrounds in Fairfield Saturday, October 22rd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Billy Boyd (Bill) Madding
Billy Boyd (Bill) Madding, 66, of Fairfield passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 in Waco. Bill was born January 30, 1956 in Plainview, Texas to parents Billy Ray and Frances Louise Barnett Madding. Bill Madding took pride in his lifetime of public service in law enforcement; from working as undercover...
Students Learn Safety Basics During Fire Prevention Week
Showing Faith Academy students how their fire equipment works are Fairfield VFD Chaplain Andrew Weitner (at top) and Fire Chief Richard Schaufert (below). The kids asked lots of questions and got an up-close look at the Fire Trucks during the presentation on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photos by Natalia V....
Lions Rally to Key District Win 26-21
Shamar Davis scored on an 86-yard touchdown run in the final quarter to lift the Teague Lions to a key district win over the Mexia Blackcats 26-21 at Lion Stadium in Teague Friday night. The teams met for the first time in several years and they were realigned by the...
Eagles Pitch Second Half Shutout in 28-7 Win
The Fairfield Eagles bounced back after an overtime loss and dominated the Groesbeck Goats at Eagle Field Friday night. Eagle quarterback Cameron Cockerell continued his air attack on District 8-3A Division I opponents with 237 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 11 on the district season. Jacorey Daniels hauled in four passes for 102 yards and both touchdowns.
V-Ball Winning Streak Continues as Lady Dawgs Begin Second Round of District
Wortham beat Covington (non-district match) in three sets: 25-7; 25-15; and 25-9. RaShay Covey had 7 kills, one block, and 1 dig. Madison Newhouse had 6 kills, 3 digs, and one ace. Riley Winstead had 5 kills and one dig. Dakota Butler had 5 kills. Bre Kennedy had 3 kills,...
Bulldogs Dazzle Homecoming Crowd 60-8
The Wortham Bulldogs built a 38-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 60-8 win over the Frost Polar Bears and have sole possession of the lead in District 10-2A Division II. The Bulldogs hosted the annual homecoming game and did not disappoint the large crowd. Wortham (7-1) used the entire roster and they must now prepare for the Mart Panthers on Friday night.
