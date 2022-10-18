The Wortham Bulldogs built a 38-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 60-8 win over the Frost Polar Bears and have sole possession of the lead in District 10-2A Division II. The Bulldogs hosted the annual homecoming game and did not disappoint the large crowd. Wortham (7-1) used the entire roster and they must now prepare for the Mart Panthers on Friday night.

WORTHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO