Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Albany Herald
Meghan Trainor reveals what inspired her new song 'Remind Me'
Meghan Trainor sat down with CNN to discuss life after "All About That Bass," her new album and the importance of self-love. The American singer-songwriter joined CNN's "Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss her fifth studio album, "Takin' It Back," which was released on Friday.
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
24 Movies That People Believe Are Quite Literally Flawless
"It doesn’t try to be something it’s not. It’s a masterpiece."
Albany Herald
Jodie Whittaker Kept Her ‘Doctor Who’ Outfit After Filming: ‘It’s Well Comfy!’
Taking home props or wardrobe on one’s last day on set is a long-standing tradition in the television industry. But Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill might have taken too many keepsakes with them after shooting “The Power of the Dog,” Whittaker’s final episode as the BBC show’s Thirteenth Doctor.
Albany Herald
Mandy Moore's a Mom of Two! Get to Know Her Husband and Baby Daddy Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith have been pretty blissfully happy since they first met—and, if you ask Moore, even before that (but more on that later). The This Is Us star gushed about her rocker hubby on his birthday in August 2020, "I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms." She continued, "Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person."
Comments / 0