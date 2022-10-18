NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees was delayed Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball said it was targeting an 8:30 p.m. first pitch. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the first 30 minutes of the delay, but radar showed rain approaching.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO