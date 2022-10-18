Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
No LaMelo? No Terry Rozier? No big deal. What we learned in Hornets’ win at Atlanta
The Hornets scored the 13th-most points scored through three quarters in franchise history, overcame several missing players and foul trouble, and upended the Hawks in Atlanta, 126-109.
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
The Seattle Seahawks offense continued to fire on all cylinders, despite losing arguably their best player early in the game.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 7: Joe Burrow puts on a show, Father Time catches up to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady
NFL Week 7 is drawing to a close and Sunday’s action delivered surprises and plenty of takeaways as we approach
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees was delayed Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball said it was targeting an 8:30 p.m. first pitch. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the first 30 minutes of the delay, but radar showed rain approaching.
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL.
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Ducks
Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 home win over
Daniil Tarasov helps Blue Jackets stymie Rangers
Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday. Tarasov
Don’t Panic About Brady or Rodgers Just Yet
The Buccaneers and Packers are both scuffling, but we should all know by now that they can still right their ships.
Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as
