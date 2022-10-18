Gators commit T.J. Searcy eyeing visit to surging SEC program

St, Johns Fl- It’s was the “Ultimate Challenge” for both Bartram Trail (7-0) and Buchholz (6-0) as the faced each other in a class for the District 4S-3 title. The matchup featured some of the top Prep players in the nation including 247/Rivals 4-Star, and Duval Sports 5-Star rated Sharif Denson of Bartram Trail. As well as Buchholz’s quarterback 247 Sports 4-star Creed Whittemore. The game would live up to the immense stakes at hand.

SAINT JOHNS, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO