Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pct.edu
Construction Specialties’ generosity expands college partnership
Construction Specialties, a New Jersey-based building products manufacturer with four local operations in eastern Lycoming County, has appreciably broadened its collaboration with Pennsylvania College of Technology. The company, a participant in Penn College’s Corporate Tomorrow Makers program, has established an endowed scholarship and sponsored three Pre-College Programs this past summer....
pct.edu
New president builds on tradition in setting course for tomorrow – ‘Let’s get to work’
Despite being squarely in the theatrical spotlight during his inauguration as the newest leader of Pennsylvania College of Technology, Michael J. Reed was quick to divert that attention and look far beyond his own monumental day. “The next chapter in our institution’s rich history is not about its president,” he...
pct.edu
Nursing students add ‘spice’ to educational outreach
Bachelor’s degree nursing students are ready to hit the road. The group, enrolled in the course Global Healthcare Explorations, plans to depart campus late Friday evening for a journey to the village of Nueva Santa Rosa, Guatemala. Once there, they will join the Glen Falls (New York) Medical Mission team to set up and run a weeklong medical clinic in the medically underserved region. Other volunteers represent a host of health care fields.
pct.edu
Grant helps students with child care costs
Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center was granted $96,099 from the U.S. Department of Education to help reduce fees for eligible students whose children are enrolled at the early childhood education facility in 2022-23. The funding is known as a CCAMPIS grant, which stands for Child...
pct.edu
Immunologist shares takeaways from incessant battleground
A self-described “nerdy immunologist” visited Pennsylvania College of Technology on Wednesday, distilling his career-amassed expertise – from personal research into tuberculosis to broader humanity’s experience with the COVID pandemic – for a lay audience’s better understanding of the triumphs and failures of fighting pathogenic illness.
Comments / 0