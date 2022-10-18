Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Trick or Treat Street Closures
On Monday, October 31, at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., West 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. The following streets will also be closed along West 5th Street – Hardacre Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Adams Avenue, Drake Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Due to the number of children who trick-or-treat in the area along West 5th Street, we're anticipating the side streets will be difficult to park on. Please note, there will be no parking allowed on West 5th Street within the road closure limits. Trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the city limits.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
cwbradio.com
Cross Country Sectional Results
Here is a look at the area sectional results. The top 2 teams and the top 5 individuals not on those teams qualify for the State Championship Meet next week in Wisconsin Rapids. Division 3 - Osseo-Fairchild Sectional (Area teams participating: Alma Center Lincoln, Blair-Taylor, Melrose/Mindoro, Osseo-Fairchild) Boys - Bangor...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WEAU-TV 13
Four Eau Claire Memorial High School students will participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four students from Memorial High School will be spending their Thanksgiving in New York City for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This November, Memorial High School students Joshua Krause, Nathan Phillips, Ed McGee and Fletcher Myhre are heading to New York City to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a part of the Great American Marching Band.
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
WSAW
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
wizmnews.com
Time running out for unsheltered at Houska
Talk about waiting until the last minute. La Crosse’s Houska Park will no longer be a camping site for the homeless as it has been all summer. The campground designation ends in just ten days, but the city has yet to present a final plan for dealing with the homeless population. We know the city won’t be paying to put the unsheltered into a local motel as it did last winter. But La Crosse County seems willing to provide money for hotel vouchers for those with nowhere else to go. There have been many ideas floated and tried, but in the meantime many of those camping at Houska don’t know where they can go next as the deadline rapidly approaches. What is clear is that there are plenty of people and groups willing to help. Volunteers are at Houska daily helping residents with their daily needs. City Hall is wisely reaching out to local groups already working to solve the same problem like the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. And the city may designate some empty buildings as shelter space, particularly when the coldest weather hits. It just seems the problem has only grown and that we are no closer to solving it, despite the hard work of so many. We’ll find out in ten days if the latest plan is the one to make a difference.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
La Crosse County Board passes Emergency Sheltering plan
LA CROSSE (WKBT)– La Crosse County will provide hotel vouchers for the local unsheltered population. County board members voted to spend close to $169,000 dollars, the remaining amount set aside for homeless programs in 2018, to help shelter families this winter. More than 100 people are camping at La Crosse’s Houska Park. But the campground will close at the end...
cwbradio.com
Merrillan Woman Joins Sun Prairie-Based Compeer Financial Board of Directors
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Sun Prairie-based Compeer Financial is welcoming two new members to its board of directors, including one from Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Ashley Ahl of Merrillan and Daniel Scheider of Freeport, Ill. will serve on the leadership panel. Ahl is a nursery and Christmas tree farmer, working with her brother on their third-generation farm in west central Wisconsin.
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
City of La Crosse says property reassessment won’t impact many property owners
The City of La Crosse recently sent homeowners their 2022 Notice of Assessment. For some families, the property value increase is tens of thousands of dollars, but La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says homeowners should not panic.
Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead
An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
cwbradio.com
Wheelers Family Auto Group First Dealership in the Nation to Participate in New Dealer Community Charging Program
Wheelers Family Auto Group will be the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM's goal is to install 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
