Bleacher Report

Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season

As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Championship Hurdle for Every Top-10 NBA Star

Championships are never won by a single NBA player. They are bagged by entire teams. But ring counts among superstars are a driving force behind debates and analysis—for both better and worse. So, gauging the title chances of the Association's absolute best individual talents is forever topical. It's also...
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Cavaliers Darius Garland Ruled Out vs. Raptors With Eye Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury after he was hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided more details after the game:. This comes after he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Nets' Steve Nash 'Really Proud' of Ben Simmons for Being More Aggressive vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the progress of Ben Simmons following Friday night's 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. "A step up for Ben. From the jump he was more aggressive," Nash told reporters. "He got in the paint, every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. ... He's starting to show the player he can be, and I still think he's got a ways to go, so really proud of him. He shook off the first night, and I thought he was much more aggressive in an important game for us."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Winners and Losers From the 1st Week of the NHL Season

And just like that, the playoffs are only 173 days away. OK, the NHL's regular season hasn't reached the point where postseason berths are being clinched and lost, but it has seemed like barely an eye-blink since the start of training camp and where we are now, one week into the 2022-23 schedule.
MINNESOTA STATE

