Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets
NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Bleacher Report
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Derrick Rose raves about 'totally different' version of Julius Randle
Derrick Rose had glowing reviews about the new-look Julius Randle that has come out of the gates this season, and how it changes the offense.
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Championship Hurdle for Every Top-10 NBA Star
Championships are never won by a single NBA player. They are bagged by entire teams. But ring counts among superstars are a driving force behind debates and analysis—for both better and worse. So, gauging the title chances of the Association's absolute best individual talents is forever topical. It's also...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Bleacher Report
Clippers' Paul George Partnering with BetterHelp to Provide $3M of Free Therapy
Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George is teaming with BetterHelp to provide people with up to $3 million worth of free therapy. In a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, George discussed the motivation behind the initiative:. "Mental health is just as important as physical health to...
Bleacher Report
B/R Exclusive: How Michael Porter Jr. Became a 'Top 10' NBA Shooter
The Denver Nuggets have the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray is back after a year and a half away with a torn ACL. But competing for a title may depend on 24-year-old forward Michael Porter Jr. When healthy, the 6'10" floor spacer (who's intent on being more...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience
After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Fans Love Cam Reddish's Breakout in Season Opening Loss vs. Grizzlies
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish didn't receive much playing time after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks last year. But in the 2022-23 season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish proved that all he needed was a chance. The 23-year-old came off the bench to...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James: I'm Not Going to 'Harp' on Lakers' Shooting After Loss vs. Clippers
After lamenting about his team's lack of shooters following a season-opening loss, LeBron James offered a different message in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the loss, James explained he's "not going to sit here and...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Monty Williams Says He Kept Chris Paul on Bench Late vs. Mavs Due to PHX Rhythm
After last season's playoff collapse, Phoenix Suns got a modicum of revenge against the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's season opener by erasing a 22-point deficit to earn a 107-105 win. The Suns made their comeback in the fourth quarter with Chris Paul on the bench for the final seven minutes,...
Bleacher Report
Klay Thompson Says Warriors Don't 'Blame' Kevin Durant for Joining Nets
It's been three years since Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, but many are still wondering how his former teammates felt about his departure. Warriors guard Klay Thompson said on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast that Golden State has no ill-will toward...
Bleacher Report
Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam
A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center. Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the...
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Darius Garland Ruled Out vs. Raptors With Eye Injury
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury after he was hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided more details after the game:. This comes after he...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Steve Nash 'Really Proud' of Ben Simmons for Being More Aggressive vs. Raptors
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the progress of Ben Simmons following Friday night's 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. "A step up for Ben. From the jump he was more aggressive," Nash told reporters. "He got in the paint, every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. ... He's starting to show the player he can be, and I still think he's got a ways to go, so really proud of him. He shook off the first night, and I thought he was much more aggressive in an important game for us."
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Winners and Losers From the 1st Week of the NHL Season
And just like that, the playoffs are only 173 days away. OK, the NHL's regular season hasn't reached the point where postseason berths are being clinched and lost, but it has seemed like barely an eye-blink since the start of training camp and where we are now, one week into the 2022-23 schedule.
