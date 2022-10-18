Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
floridanationalnews.com
Former State Rep. Bruce Antone Ready To Rejoin Florida House
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Former Florida State Representative Bruce Antone served 12 years (six terms) in the Florida House of Representatives and defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy during the August primary election to represent Orange County in the newly draw District 41 House seat. Antone was among eleven...
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners effected by Ian
Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda today at 12:45 p.m. to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery
floridanationalnews.com
Crist Announces GOTV Rally with President Biden
ST. PETERSBURG — With only weeks to go until the election, Charlie Crist’s campaign for governor of Florida is announcing a get out the vote rally alongside President Joe Biden on November 1st in South Florida. The rally, which will feature President Biden, Charlie Crist, and other candidates...
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Escaped murderer found walking along I-75, FHP says
An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.
SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule
If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
WESH
Flesh-eating bacteria reports increase in Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from flesh-eating bacteria that thrive in coastal floodwaters. According to the Florida Department of Health, so far in 2022, Florida has seen 65 cases and one death from the...
Lafayette Sheriff's Office Finds Grandmother Who Took Juvenile from Florida Family
A Florida grandmother who took her grandchild without permission was located in Lafayette Parish.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
2 accused of defrauding $47K from Lowe’s stores in refund scheme spanning 8 Florida counties
Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe's Home Improvement stores in an eight-county "crime spree".
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early
SANIBEL, Fla. (AP) — The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway was badly damage by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the span reopened just three weeks after the storm blew ashore Sept. 28. “It’s something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that government bureaucracy should not hamper such efforts. Sanibel Island is home to about 6,300 people. The storm killed more than 100 people in Florida, many of them in Lee County, where Sanibel and its famed seashell beaches are a top tourist destination.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
Comments / 0