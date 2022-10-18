ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.

A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

Former State Rep. Bruce Antone Ready To Rejoin Florida House

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Former Florida State Representative Bruce Antone served 12 years (six terms) in the Florida House of Representatives and defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy during the August primary election to represent Orange County in the newly draw District 41 House seat. Antone was among eleven...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

Crist Announces GOTV Rally with President Biden

ST. PETERSBURG — With only weeks to go until the election, Charlie Crist’s campaign for governor of Florida is announcing a get out the vote rally alongside President Joe Biden on November 1st in South Florida. The rally, which will feature President Biden, Charlie Crist, and other candidates...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule

If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief

A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
NAPLES, FL
The Associated Press

Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early

SANIBEL, Fla. (AP) — The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway was badly damage by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the span reopened just three weeks after the storm blew ashore Sept. 28. “It’s something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that government bureaucracy should not hamper such efforts. Sanibel Island is home to about 6,300 people. The storm killed more than 100 people in Florida, many of them in Lee County, where Sanibel and its famed seashell beaches are a top tourist destination.
SANIBEL, FL

