Judge tosses lawsuit, lets Lehigh County use election dropboxes as planned
A Lehigh County judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought in-person monitoring and other changes to ballot drop boxes in the county, saying such measures are too difficult and could cause confusion. Judge Thomas Capehart on Tuesday handed down his opinion on the ongoing suit,which targeted the county Board...
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he expects the House will soon vote on impeaching him
Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor said Friday he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature and that it could begin as early as next week. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters in a morning news conference on the state Capitol steps that...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano address this growing issue?
Pennsylvania is one of just a little more than a dozen states nationwide that does not have certificate of need regulations for handling hospital acquisitions and closures. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County...
Alan Byerly, a Berks County man, sentenced to prison for attacking a journalist during January 6th Capitol attack
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him to two years and...
Faith-based groups hitting the road to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote
The non-partisan Freedom Express tour will encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice. The Freedom Express starts this week in Philadelphia with plans to travel to more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. The bus tour will urge people to vote in a state that could be crucial to the midterms nationwide.
Trump supporters get split verdict in weapons, election case in Philadelphia
Prosecutors argued Vets for Trump co-founder Joshua Macias and co-defendant Antonio LaMotta planned a mass shooting as the outcome of the presidential election remained uncertain. Maryclaire Dale/The Associated Press. Two supporters of President Donald Trump arrested after driving a Hummer with guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia site where votes...
Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags after ACLU complaint
The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU. The board voted 6-3 in support of the...
Union vote at Philadelphia Home Depot store set for November
Home Depot does not “believe unionization is the best solution for our associates," said Margaret Smith, a company spokesperson. The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.
Brandon Drury, Padres rally to beat Aaron Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS at a game apiece
In danger of heading to Philadelphia down 0-2 in the NL Championship Series, the Padres produced another huge rally in front of their rowdy fans. The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time. In danger of heading to...
MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1
(Undated) — Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York’s $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the...
