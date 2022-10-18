ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Union vote at Philadelphia Home Depot store set for November

Home Depot does not “believe unionization is the best solution for our associates," said Margaret Smith, a company spokesperson. The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1

(Undated) — Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York’s $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the...
HOUSTON, TX
Harrisburg, PA
