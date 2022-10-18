Read full article on original website
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Get French Release Despite Windowing Regulations Affecting Disney+
The Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in French theaters, which was up for debate considering France's windowing regulations concerning theaters and Disney+. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther is one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel films, considering how Wakanda Forever honors the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, while also introducing Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU movies typically head to Disney+ after spending time in theaters, but the amount of time before a film debuts on the streaming service can vary depending on the country. For Marvel fans and Disney+ subscribers in France, there is confirmation of these details regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Ryan Reynolds to Star In Disney Movie Based On Popular Attraction
As many Disney fans are acutely aware — and may or may not be happy about — Disney is big on live-action remakes. From hits like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin to not-as-successful movies like Dumbo and Pinocchio, Disney is all-in on the remakes and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, there is another area that Disney is also bringing in when it comes to making movies.
Gilbert Gottfried Voices A Character In A New Hulu Halloween Special, And The Creator Thinks It’s His Final Performance
Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland speaks about working with Gilbert Gottfried two weeks before the comedian died.
