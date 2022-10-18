Read full article on original website
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Today is: TV Talk Show Host Day
TV Talk Show Host Day celebrates all TV talk show hosts, and takes place on Johnny Carson's birthday. Carson, who was known as "The King of Late Night," hosted NBC's The Tonight Show from 1962 until 1992. Talk shows take many forms, and take place during many times of the day, but the late-night talk show format is what most comes to mind when people think of talk shows. These hosts often start off with a comedic monologue, and then have cultural figures and celebrity guests on. Comedy sketches and musical performances are also often included. The longest running late-night talk show is The Tonight Show. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: TV Talk Show Host Day
The Stop-Motion Animation Master Is Back to Scare Your Kids
It’s been thirteen years since the last film from acclaimed stop-motion animation auteur Henry Selick, but that all changes on October 21, when he makes his grand return to theaters with Wendell & Wild.Premiering one week later on Netflix, the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline’s first feature since 2009 is a recognizably dark and weird fable about a punk-rock orphan named Kat (Lyric Ross) who strives to resurrect her deceased parents with the aid of two demons, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), who yearn to break free from their underworld domain in order to construct...
