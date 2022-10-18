ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

rv-pro.com

RV Women’s Alliance Offers Mentorship Program

Providing a forum for successful mentoring relationships has been part of the RV Women’s Alliance strategic plan since its founding. After a successful pilot program in 2022, the Alliance is officially launching a full mentorship program for 2023. “We consistently hear from members that they want education and networking...
techtransfercentral.com

UConn to lead the launch of climate-focused start-up accelerator

The University of Connecticut (UConn) is leading the launch of a new accelerator for start-ups that are dedicated to fighting climate change. The Future Climate Venture Studio will provide start-ups with critical access to research, technologies and networking with industry and corporate partners. The accelerator will focus on start-ups in climate-relevant areas such as carbon technology, agriculture, alternative energy, transportation, and ecosystem management.
techtransfercentral.com

Scaling University Start-Ups at Warp Speed: Launch a HyperAccelerator Program

Start-up accelerators typically involve highly competitive, cohort-driven, months-long programs designed to mentor and educate the leadership team, culminating in a pitch/demo day that ultimately frees the start-ups to set sail on their own. But what if you could achieve the same or even better results in just one week?. That’s...
techtransfercentral.com

Licensing and Business Development Associate – Life Sciences – Arizona State University

Skysong Innovations is ASU’s exclusive technology transfer and intellectual property management company responsible for the rapid and wide dissemination of ASU’s discoveries and inventions into the marketplace for the public good. The Licensing and Business Development Associate for Life Sciences will join an accomplished technology transfer office in...
Glamour

Kennedy Orr Wants to Create a Cannabis Industry for the Culture

There’s an old adage that says, “You don’t choose HBCUs; HBCUs choose you.” For Kennedy Orr, that couldn’t have been more true. “I knew that in my heart I wanted to go to an HBCU,” the 19-year-old says. “I didn’t care where it was as long as it was an HBCU.” For Orr, it was simply a matter of selecting the university that could help cultivate her interests.
techtransfercentral.com

New Vanderbilt Ambassadors Program aims to expand access to entrepreneurial resources for university researchers

A new program at Vanderbilt University will help provide researchers with better access to entrepreneurial resources on campus. The Vanderbilt Innovation Ambassadors Program is a joint effort of the School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and the Vanderbilt Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization (CTTC). The goal of the program is to provide entrepreneurial support to the entire Vanderbilt research community, not just life science researchers.
Black Enterprise

The Executive Leadership Council Honors 132 Black Scholars with $1.5M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, announced that it has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to 132 undergraduate and graduate students during its annual recognition gala and fundraising event on October 6, 2022 in Washington D.C.
businessmodulehub.com

12 Project Ideas for a Business as a College Student

Many college students look for ways to earn money while still being in college. While some stress too much when they think of starting a new business. Starting a business is a big deal. But, you can take small steps to start a business and gradually make a great deal out of it.

