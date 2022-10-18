There’s an old adage that says, “You don’t choose HBCUs; HBCUs choose you.” For Kennedy Orr, that couldn’t have been more true. “I knew that in my heart I wanted to go to an HBCU,” the 19-year-old says. “I didn’t care where it was as long as it was an HBCU.” For Orr, it was simply a matter of selecting the university that could help cultivate her interests.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO