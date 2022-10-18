Read full article on original website
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Dark & Lovely Brand Leads Scholarship Initiative For Black Women
The beauty brand Dark & Lovely is leading a scholarship initiative for Black women. The post Dark & Lovely Brand Leads Scholarship Initiative For Black Women appeared first on NewsOne.
Student Body Right USC NIL collective shuts down after death of founder
Independent NIL collective Student Body Right and its plan to pay every USC football player $50,000 a year is shut down after the death of founder Dale Rech.
Why Your Personal Digital Brand is Vital to Success
If a personal brand is how you are perceived, a personal digital brand is how you are perceived through the data that represents you on the internet.
rv-pro.com
RV Women’s Alliance Offers Mentorship Program
Providing a forum for successful mentoring relationships has been part of the RV Women’s Alliance strategic plan since its founding. After a successful pilot program in 2022, the Alliance is officially launching a full mentorship program for 2023. “We consistently hear from members that they want education and networking...
techtransfercentral.com
UConn to lead the launch of climate-focused start-up accelerator
The University of Connecticut (UConn) is leading the launch of a new accelerator for start-ups that are dedicated to fighting climate change. The Future Climate Venture Studio will provide start-ups with critical access to research, technologies and networking with industry and corporate partners. The accelerator will focus on start-ups in climate-relevant areas such as carbon technology, agriculture, alternative energy, transportation, and ecosystem management.
techtransfercentral.com
Scaling University Start-Ups at Warp Speed: Launch a HyperAccelerator Program
Start-up accelerators typically involve highly competitive, cohort-driven, months-long programs designed to mentor and educate the leadership team, culminating in a pitch/demo day that ultimately frees the start-ups to set sail on their own. But what if you could achieve the same or even better results in just one week?. That’s...
techtransfercentral.com
Licensing and Business Development Associate – Life Sciences – Arizona State University
Skysong Innovations is ASU’s exclusive technology transfer and intellectual property management company responsible for the rapid and wide dissemination of ASU’s discoveries and inventions into the marketplace for the public good. The Licensing and Business Development Associate for Life Sciences will join an accomplished technology transfer office in...
Kennedy Orr Wants to Create a Cannabis Industry for the Culture
There’s an old adage that says, “You don’t choose HBCUs; HBCUs choose you.” For Kennedy Orr, that couldn’t have been more true. “I knew that in my heart I wanted to go to an HBCU,” the 19-year-old says. “I didn’t care where it was as long as it was an HBCU.” For Orr, it was simply a matter of selecting the university that could help cultivate her interests.
getnews.info
Local Consultant Leonard Tshitenge offers a unique concept of Diversity, Equity, Consulting
Consultant Leonard Tshitenge: M.S Psychology; Psy. D. doctoral candidate, Leadership Psychology – Offers a Unique Concept of Diversity, Equity, Consulting. Leonard Tshitenge has a unique concept of Diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting in this 21st Century. He frames his diverse areas of interest and background into this framework:. The...
techtransfercentral.com
New Vanderbilt Ambassadors Program aims to expand access to entrepreneurial resources for university researchers
A new program at Vanderbilt University will help provide researchers with better access to entrepreneurial resources on campus. The Vanderbilt Innovation Ambassadors Program is a joint effort of the School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and the Vanderbilt Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization (CTTC). The goal of the program is to provide entrepreneurial support to the entire Vanderbilt research community, not just life science researchers.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Dr. Stanley Harris and The People Value Proposition: See One, Do One, Teach One… LEAD
Dr. Stanley Harris and The People Value Proposition: See One, Do One, Teach One… LEAD. SoundPractice host Mike Sacopulos interviewed AAPL author, Stanley Harris, MD, MA, on his new book, The People Value Proposition: See one, Do one, Teach one … LEAD. From topics like The Journey to...
The Executive Leadership Council Honors 132 Black Scholars with $1.5M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala
The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, announced that it has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to 132 undergraduate and graduate students during its annual recognition gala and fundraising event on October 6, 2022 in Washington D.C.
businessmodulehub.com
12 Project Ideas for a Business as a College Student
Many college students look for ways to earn money while still being in college. While some stress too much when they think of starting a new business. Starting a business is a big deal. But, you can take small steps to start a business and gradually make a great deal out of it.
