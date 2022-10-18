ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Variety

Chiney Ogwumike Extends ESPN Deal, Could Start Calling NBA Games

Chiney Ogwumike has big plans after striking a new deal with ESPN that extends her stay there and is certain to expand her presence. The 6′ 4″ Los Angeles Sparks forward is gearing up to start calling NBA games for ESPN, adding to her regular presence on “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown.” She has many other duties, including a thriving career in the WNBA, where she was the first overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft from Stanford University, and the 2014 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time WNBA All-Star. She is also the vice president of the WNBA...
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Honest Assessment Of James Harden

The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Hoops fans will look to see if vintage James Harden returns. During TNT's pre-game show, Charles Barkley said 76ers fans have asked him all summer whether he believes Harden will bounce back from a down year. The usually opinionated analyst admitted to being stumped, but he didn't like what he saw from the former MVP last season.
Boston

After a chaotic preseason, the Celtics ask: Why not them?

BOSTON — The Celtics talked an awful lot in training camp about the value of experience. Last season, they got loads of it by surviving a brutal start, and by ousting intergalactic celebrities in the early rounds of the playoffs (Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo) before advancing to the N.B.A. finals.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Celtics’ special Bill Russell jersey

The Boston Celtics have a long and storied history with more NBA Championships than any other program and a whole collection of legendary players. This season, the franchise will be paying homage to that history by honoring one of their most legendary players with their new alternate jersey. On Monday,...
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning looking to fight through early-season funk

BRANDON — The Lightning were reminded with Tuesday’s home-opening loss to the Flyers that this is not last season’s team. Even though this group has most of its players back from a squad that went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals and can make the claim of being the most battle-tested in the league, it finds itself in an unfamiliar place less than two weeks into the season.
ESPN

NBA predictions: Experts' picks for East finals, West finals, NBA Finals and LeBron's pursuit of history

The NBA season tips off tonight, but we're already looking forward to the postseason -- and to a major milestone for an all-time great. Four months ago, the Golden State Warriors jumpstarted their dynasty with a six-game Finals victory over the Boston Celtics. And while our expert panel places the defending champs among the contenders to reach the Finals again in 2023, we weren't as kind to the Celtics.

