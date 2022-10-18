Read full article on original website
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory on why Celtics didn’t fire Ime Udoka
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory on why the Celtics chose to suspend head coach Ime Udoka rather than firing him.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era
Bill Russell once said there were three people responsible for making the Boston Celtics "special" during his playing days. The post Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Chiney Ogwumike Extends ESPN Deal, Could Start Calling NBA Games
Chiney Ogwumike has big plans after striking a new deal with ESPN that extends her stay there and is certain to expand her presence. The 6′ 4″ Los Angeles Sparks forward is gearing up to start calling NBA games for ESPN, adding to her regular presence on “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown.” She has many other duties, including a thriving career in the WNBA, where she was the first overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft from Stanford University, and the 2014 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time WNBA All-Star. She is also the vice president of the WNBA...
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Charles Barkley Has Honest Assessment Of James Harden
The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Hoops fans will look to see if vintage James Harden returns. During TNT's pre-game show, Charles Barkley said 76ers fans have asked him all summer whether he believes Harden will bounce back from a down year. The usually opinionated analyst admitted to being stumped, but he didn't like what he saw from the former MVP last season.
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997
John Stockton sank buzzer-beating 3 against the Rockets to lead the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997
NBA player props October 19: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant props for NBA tip-off Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday marks the second night of the season and the first game for most teams, and we’ve got the best NBA player props...
After a chaotic preseason, the Celtics ask: Why not them?
BOSTON — The Celtics talked an awful lot in training camp about the value of experience. Last season, they got loads of it by surviving a brutal start, and by ousting intergalactic celebrities in the early rounds of the playoffs (Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo) before advancing to the N.B.A. finals.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Celtics’ special Bill Russell jersey
The Boston Celtics have a long and storied history with more NBA Championships than any other program and a whole collection of legendary players. This season, the franchise will be paying homage to that history by honoring one of their most legendary players with their new alternate jersey. On Monday,...
Lightning looking to fight through early-season funk
BRANDON — The Lightning were reminded with Tuesday’s home-opening loss to the Flyers that this is not last season’s team. Even though this group has most of its players back from a squad that went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals and can make the claim of being the most battle-tested in the league, it finds itself in an unfamiliar place less than two weeks into the season.
ESPN
NBA predictions: Experts' picks for East finals, West finals, NBA Finals and LeBron's pursuit of history
The NBA season tips off tonight, but we're already looking forward to the postseason -- and to a major milestone for an all-time great. Four months ago, the Golden State Warriors jumpstarted their dynasty with a six-game Finals victory over the Boston Celtics. And while our expert panel places the defending champs among the contenders to reach the Finals again in 2023, we weren't as kind to the Celtics.
