New signs regarding a new law that protects sharks were installed this past week throughout the state’s 40 harbors, ramps, and state facilities. On Jan. 1, the new law reminds fishers that it’s illegal to intentionally capture, entangle or kill a shark in Hawai‘i State waters. The eight to 12 signs were installed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation. The signs were funded through a partnership between DOBOR, For the Fishes, and Moana Ohana, which for years advocated to enhance rules and laws that protect sharks.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO