Weekly COVID update: Big Island sees spike in new infections
The state Department of Health reported 2,211 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 19, bringing the statewide total to 360,490. Three new fatalities were reported. Big Island saw a spike in new infections from 89 last week 372 this week. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
Hawaiian Electric again asks Big Island customers to reduce electricity use
For the second day in a row, Hawaiian Electric is asking its Big Island customers to limit their use of electricity because of the unavailability of several of the utility company’s large generators. Hawaiian Electric is once again asking its customers on the island to conserve power, especially from...
New educational shark signs installed around the state’s harbors and ramps
New signs regarding a new law that protects sharks were installed this past week throughout the state’s 40 harbors, ramps, and state facilities. On Jan. 1, the new law reminds fishers that it’s illegal to intentionally capture, entangle or kill a shark in Hawai‘i State waters. The eight to 12 signs were installed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation. The signs were funded through a partnership between DOBOR, For the Fishes, and Moana Ohana, which for years advocated to enhance rules and laws that protect sharks.
EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
Queens’ Marketplace to celebrate Halloween with HalloQueen event
Halloween festivities are coming up as the Queens’ Marketplace’s HalloQueen event returns on Oct. 31. The free community event runs from 5-7 p.m. Located in Waikoloa Beach Resort, families are invited to the Boo Bash to enjoy safe trick-or-treating, face painting, a scavenger hunt, photo booth, graveyard lawn games, and entertainment with a live broadcast from KWXX.
Police seek information about alleged Kona assault and robbery
Big Island police are investigating after a 38-year-old Kailua-Kona man was allegedly assaulted and robbed. Officers responding to a report of an assault at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona determined that the victim was near the beach area fronting the park’s pavilion when he was confronted by two unknown men.
County Council moves gun control bill forward with amendments
Would you be OK with people carrying a firearm in an elementary school or university? What about a hospital, government building or church? Where is it acceptable to carry guns in public?. The Hawai‘i County Council continues to ask those questions as it crafts a proposed gun control measure that...
Two arrested and charged in connection with alleged Kona burglary
Two East Hawai‘i residents face multiple charges in connection with an alleged burglary in West Hawai‘i. The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 73-1000 block of Ahulani Street of Kailua-Kona. Responding Hawai‘i Police Department officers determined that earlier in the day unknown suspects stole multiple items, including electronic items and credit cards.
Public unhappy with Hawai’i Police’s operation of Animal Control Services
Person after person stepped up to the table or spoke via Zoom to tell the Hawai‘i County Council that animal control on the Big Island isn’t in control of the increasing numbers of stray, abused, neglected and lost animals. The Council’s Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Committee...
