CANTON – Minority college students can begin exploring internship programs at an event developed by Community Moving Forward and Stark County area universities. The Minority Exploration Luncheon Program is the next step in Community Moving Forward's efforts to help minority students connect with internship opportunities. Eighteen area employers are offering student internships in the spring and summer of 2023. Students can have an initial introduction at the luncheon. ...

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO