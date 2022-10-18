Licensing Open-Source Software: Mitigating Potential Pitfalls, Addressing Misperceptions, and Managing Impact on University IP

Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
ShapeShift launches open source mobile application, announces migrating legacy users
ShapeShift application is transforming into an effortless way to engage with all aspects of the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, the new mobile application supports WalletConnect and ShapeShift Native wallet. Other wallets like Portis and MetaMask will be supported after the launch. ShapeShift DAO has announced native web users’ migration to a...
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Develop and Implement More Secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
Malicious actors have made application programming interfaces their primary target in the IT infrastructure because they are very easy to intercept. Cybercriminals are on the prowl to identify less secure APIs, and compromise them to use them as a gateway to infiltrate the business network. Attackers can modify the Hypertext...
Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005208/en/ Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit, virtual event hosted by Kinaxis on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
technologynetworks.com
Cloud Basics for the Lab Manager With Brian Rivera
The Cloud has become a preferred option for laboratory computing workloads, from sample management to advanced data analytics to secure data storage. It enables laboratory leaders to focus on the lab business objectives: data accuracy, faster turnaround time, and decreased cost, all within a secure, compliant environment. This Teach Me...
Recession-proof Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across the company
The $1.8 trillion tech bellwether is a top destination for productivity-enhancing software spending. Yet even a company with its depth and breadth cannot escape chillier economic headwinds.
techtransfercentral.com
UT Austin and Ericsson expand research partnership to drive 6G-powered extended reality tech
The University of Texas at Austin and Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson are expanding their research collaboration focused on 6G-powered extended reality (XR). The goal is to develop the foundation for future immersive and seamless XR experiences even in the most demanding use cases. With the first large-scale 6G deployments expected...
getnews.info
PR Distribution is the Best Platform for Cryptocurrency or Blockchain Press Releases
In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, the need for effective marketing strategies is more important than ever before. At the forefront of this trend are the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, which have capitalized on the power of the internet to reach a global audience. Through innovative technologies such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based platforms, these businesses have been able to rapidly grow their customer base and promote their products and services with minimal effort. However, as the competition in these spaces has increased, developing effective marketing strategies has become paramount. In particular, one powerful method that can help your blockchain or cryptocurrency business stand out from the crowd is press release distribution. By collaborating with an established distribution service provider, you can increase your visibility by getting your press releases in front of a wide range of relevant media outlets and potential customers. By taking advantage of this simple strategy, you can help ensure that your business reaches its full potential in this exciting new landscape.
Microsoft’s remote-work-friendly CEO puts his finger on the big problem with working from home
Managers and workers have the opposite opinions of remote work, Satya Nadella says, but the data doesn’t lie.
techtransfercentral.com
Scaling University Start-Ups at Warp Speed: Launch a HyperAccelerator Program
Start-up accelerators typically involve highly competitive, cohort-driven, months-long programs designed to mentor and educate the leadership team, culminating in a pitch/demo day that ultimately frees the start-ups to set sail on their own. But what if you could achieve the same or even better results in just one week?. That’s...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
IO: Consensual Deception and Other Lies About Operational Metrics with Richard Schwartz, Life Sciences Industry Practice Lead at Medallia
IO: Consensual Deception and Other Lies About Operational Metrics with Richard Schwartz, Life Sciences Industry Practice Lead at Medallia. Pharma is looking to understand and embrace customer experience by the minute. In this episode, Richard Schwartz, Life Sciences, Medical Device, and Digital Health Practice Lead at Medallia, talks about the...
techunwrapped.com
HP offers simple, more secure and sustainable printing solutions
During the HP Amplify Executive Forum, HP’s annual partner event, the company presented the service HP Instant Ink for small business and the new LaserJet Pro with HP+designed to simplify technology management for small business owners. Thanks to Instant Ink, small businesses will automatically receive, and at home, specific...
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Businesses shift toward compliance as code
The need for security is well understood by almost every business. If data and systems aren’t secure, they could be compromised and important information could end up in the hands of bad actors. The job of security teams is to put in place a secure architecture that defends against all different kinds of threats. However, what compliance is and the need for it isn’t always as clear to businesses.
futurumresearch.com
Microsoft and Cisco Partnership Focuses on Interoperability, Bringing Microsoft Teams to Cisco Meeting Devices
Analyst Take: At Microsoft Ignite 2022, interoperability took center stage — and it couldn’t have happened at a better time. Interoperability is easily the key facilitator for the hybrid workplace that is our reality today and seeing two key players in the collaboration space align for the sake of facilitating that is welcome news. If you and your team are anything like ours, you collaborate across and by way of multiple devices and collaboration platforms on a daily basis. But that fluidity can often come with frustrations and headaches, largely caused by —you guessed it —a lack of interoperability.
Revealing the Possibilities for Educational Institutions in the Metaverse
The Metaverse is a virtual world with a million possibilities. Almost every industry can attain a corner in the realms of the Metaverse. Much recently, technological advancement brought about around the pandemic-era world has altered the way industries market their products. In 2003, the Second Life platform came along, intending to create digital avatars that would perform the same activities as a human, but in a digital world, it immediately got quite popular. Apart from its popularity back then, the technology back then was not as advanced as now to justify the existence of an actual parallel world.
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
Ars Technica
US court rules, once again, that AI software can’t be listed as inventor on a patent
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled that AI software cannot be a registered inventor of a US patent, Reuters reports, though the issue could be subject to further appeal. The legal challenge came from Dr. Stephen Thaler, who filed two patent applications naming an AI...
