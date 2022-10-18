Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Police: Store security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security guard shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
WBAL Radio
Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
WBAL Radio
Woman says case of arson is latest targeted attack against her; fire marshal investigates
The Maryland Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a case of arson in a Harford County neighborhood. Investigators said that someone set fire to a shed and garage and the whole thing was caught on camera. Julia Evering, the owner of the garage, talked with 11 News and said it's not...
WBAL Radio
Alsop, Baltimore Choral Arts reunite for concert in Vienna
Saturday night’s concert in Vienna is the third concert on a nine-day European tour for the Baltimore Choral Arts Society. Editor’s note: The reporter’s wife is a singer in the Baltimore Choral Arts Society chorus. They are traveling at their own expense. More than 80 singers in...
Comments / 0