Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust

Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!

Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.

