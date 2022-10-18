Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust
Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
Notebook: Former PGA Tour Journeyman Enjoys $11 Million Summer
In this week's notebook, Saudi golf officials learn that major championships can't be created, RBC gets some love, the LPGA's L.A. stop gets a raise and one PGA Tour journeyman gets rich.
golfmagic.com
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!
Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
GolfWRX
‘That’s just pathetic’ – Jordan Spieth leaves fans stunned after major error on green
Jordan Spieth endured a lacklustre opening day at the CJ Cup, with his frustrations seemingly boiling over late in his round to the dismay of many of his fans. Sitting four over through 15, the Texan faced a long birdie effort on the 16th hole which he was able to cozy up beside the cup.
