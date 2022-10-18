ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $1.6 million ‘whale’ of a home makes a splash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justin Dennis
 2 days ago

SOOKE, British Columbia ( WJW ) — It’s possible that the first thing you notice at this $1,599,000 home for sale in Canada isn’t the price tag.

The bright aqua and teal exterior of the home at, located at 7405 Thornton Heights in Silver Spray East Sooke , is accentuated by several eye-catching orca sculptures bursting from the ground.

The home, called “The Whale House” by realtor The Neal Estate Group of Victoria, is custom-built and offers “breathtaking views” over the Juan de Luca Strait, according to its Zillow listing.

Also catching the eye is the main floor’s curved ceiling with exposed beams. The family room is surrounded by glass and features a radius window, keeping with the curved architectural theme. A video tour on YouTube delves even deeper into some of the home’s highlights.

“A large family room is surrounded in faux walls with detailed panels including more native art to continue the West Coast vibe throughout,” reads the listing. “The panels continue onto the ceiling creating a visual canvas making you feel like you have stepped into a secret hideaway to read a book or watch your favourite movie by the cozy fireplace.”

The 3,172-square-foot home was built in 2016 and features three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It’s also got a hot tub and a backyard that’s a 3,500-acre park with trails and easy access.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

