salestechstar.com
Put It Forward Announces AI Powered Deep Personalization for Sitecore Customer Experiences
Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of innovative AI technology to deepen Sitecore Customer Experiences. Now organizations can leverage advanced AI, integration and orchestration to deliver great customer experiences and drive superior return on investment. Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces...
MSNBC
A new study says women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever
The “Great Resignation” marked the voluntary exit of hundreds of thousands of employees from the workplace amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It pulled back the curtain to reveal workers, mostly women, were tired of being overworked, underpaid and unsatisfied. And a new report from McKinsey and Lean In, out Tuesday shows that workers’ discontent isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
industrytoday.com
Closing Gap Between Compliance and Corporate Culture
Premier SaaS platform for compliance program management also sets new industry bar with Catalyst Reveal for access to analytics. NEW YORK — LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions for global business, today announces the latest release of LRN Catalyst, its integrated SaaS platform for organizations to deliver customizable training courses, track disclosures, and analyze compliance program performance. LRN Catalyst is the compliance management platform that helps legal, HR, and compliance leaders create ethical cultures, comply with regulations, and inspire principled performance.
Digital.ai Introduces New Version of Its AI-Powered DevOps Platform That Empowers Large Organizations to Innovate Through Global Economic Shifts
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Digital.ai today unveiled the Banff release of its AI-Powered DevOps Platform, featuring expanded intelligence, automation and collaboration, to further help companies accelerate digital transformation. The new version makes it possible for public sector and enterprise organizations to accelerate delivery while managing risk, all with a focus on driving maximum value from software investments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005324/en/ Digital.ai Intelligence Change Risk Prediction Overview Dashboards 10.19.22 (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
salestechstar.com
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
IT Insight: Meet the Meeting Owl
The Global Pandemic changed how we work and the future of work. “Zoom” and “Teams” are now recognized as verbs and hybrid work isn’t going anywhere. 50% of employees are now working hybrid (some office/some remote) according to Gallup. In fact, almost half of employees surveyed have stated that if they were not allowed a hybrid work situation, they would choose another job.
aiexpress.io
Data privacy is expensive — here’s how to manage costs
Knowledge privateness has all the time been a prime precedence in each shopper and enterprise circles. People, together with firm workers, demand extra management over how their private information is used and larger transparency into how companies handle buyer data. If information is the forex of the long run, then making certain information privateness is the important thing to gaining consumer belief.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
fintechmagazine.com
German fintech Unzer launches new mobile POS system for SMEs
Unzer has launched a mobile POS system aimed at smaller businesses to help them take cashless payments in places like beer gardens and sports events. German fintech Unzer has launched a flexible mobile POS system, designed in particular with Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The new product,...
aiexpress.io
How Orca Security uses agentless API scanning to identify multicloud risks
Probably the most harmful dangers are sometimes those you can not see. Sadly, many organizations have such little visibility over their cloud environments that they’re leaving publicly discoverable vulnerabilities and APIs open to exploitation by attackers. With analysis displaying that the average enterprise has 15,564 APIs, there are many...
aiexpress.io
New Oracle Alloy enables organizations to become cloud service providers
If there’s one expertise that underpins the fashionable enterprise atmosphere, it’s cloud computing. The adoption of cloud providers is accelerating to the purpose the place by 2025, Gartner estimates that over 95% of latest digital workloads will probably be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30% in 2021.
aiexpress.io
Acoustic Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Francisco Partners
Acoustic, an Atlanta, GA-based world advertising and buyer expertise supplier for B2C manufacturers, obtained a strategic development funding from Francisco Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Present investor Centerbridge Companions stays the first fairness holder within the firm. Led by Dennis Self, CEO, Acoustic gives an omnichannel...
aiexpress.io
CitySwift Raises €5M in Series A Funding
CitySwift, a Galway, Eire-based mobility platform supplier, raised €5m in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Act Enterprise Capital, with participation from Mike McGearty, and Enterprise Eire. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional broaden its platform. Led by CEO Brian O’Rourke, CitySwift...
aiexpress.io
Why Should Every Business Have a Static IP Address?
With over 2 billion people buying goods and services online in 2021, it’s affordable many companies are going digital. In the event you’re a type of working a web-based enterprise, you want a static Web Protocol (IP). Like a bodily deal with, a static IP deal with is...
aiexpress.io
Mobeus Raises $24M in Funding
Mobeus Industries, Inc., a Sparta, NJ-based human connection firm searching for to cut back folks’s friction with the expertise round them, raised $24M in funding, together with a $12M Collection A spherical. The backers had been undisclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to creating investments...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
aiexpress.io
Implement RStudio on your AWS environment and access your data lake using AWS Lake Formation permissions
R is a well-liked analytic programming language utilized by information scientists and analysts to carry out information processing, conduct statistical analyses, create information visualizations, and construct machine studying (ML) fashions. RStudio, the built-in improvement setting for R, supplies open-source instruments and enterprise-ready skilled software program for groups to develop and share their work throughout their group Constructing, securing, scaling and sustaining RStudio your self is, nonetheless, tedious and cumbersome.
