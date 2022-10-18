Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
The perioperative surgical home: a model to tackle today’s pressing health care issues
The health care landscape has never been more complex. A deadly and enduring pandemic; health care delivery challenges that leave some communities at higher risk for adverse outcomes; an opioid crisis that takes nearly 200 American lives per day; and an ever-evolving regulatory climate. In the midst of these challenges, health care organizations are pressured to decrease costs and transition to value-based care.
mobihealthnews.com
GE Healthcare, AMC Health announce remote patient monitoring partnership
GE Healthcare and AMC Health are partnering to offer remote patient monitoring technology to patients after they've been discharged from the hospital. The collaboration will pair GE's clinical monitoring in the hospital with AMC's home-based tools, allowing providers to keep an eye on patients with chronic conditions or those recovering from a hospital stay, according to both companies.
healthleadersmedia.com
The Way Forward: Healthcare Organizations Must Reenergize Staff Even as COVID Continues
One chief physician executive says the primary COVID-19 challenge now is "getting everyone to think about it as an endemic versus a pandemic." Now that COVID-19 has reached an endemic phase, one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare organizations is to "recharge batteries" for healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the pandemic, saysJordan Asher, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Sentara Healthcare.
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists.
Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies
Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here’s what can be done
Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute “maternity care deserts,” meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
Healthline
What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium
Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support
A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
beckersdental.com
The dental hygienist workforce by the numbers
An estimated 3.75 percent of dental hygienists voluntarily left the workforce in 2021, according to the American Dental Association's "Dental Workforce Shortages" report. The report includes results from a survey conducted in June. The survey included responses from 4,255 dental assistants and 5,122 hygienists 18 or older. Five statistics to...
ems1.com
Considerations for safer ECMO and critical care transport
This new solution helps keep EMS providers’ sickest patients protected in transit — By EMS1 BrandFocus Staff. The average lifespan has increased as a result of medical advancements. More lives are being saved than ever due to the improved medical abilities and technology that are now available at specialized healthcare centers. In order to have access to this improved care, patients must be moved from one facility to another.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
College enrollment has tumbled 3.2% since 2020 as the path back to pre-pandemic levels grows ‘further out of reach’
“After two straight years of historically large losses, it is particularly troubling that numbers are still falling, especially among freshmen,” said National Student Clearinghouse executive director Doug Shapiro.
