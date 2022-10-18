Tremendous Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has lately shared a uncommon have a look at one of many earlier incarnations of the sequence on his YouTube channel. For those who hadn’t heard, Sakurai has a YouTube channel now, and it is actually good! He talks about all issues recreation design, and even goes into the historical past of a few of his video games just like the Kirby sequence. Most lately, although, Sakurai has shared a look at Dragon King: The Fighting Game that we have by no means seen earlier than. Have not heard of it? Effectively, you’ve got really: it is what the primary Smash Bros. recreation as soon as was.

2 HOURS AGO