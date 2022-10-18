ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn make case for Ohio State as best team in the country on Big Noon Kickoff

Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn are in agreement that Ohio State is the best team in the country right now. The Big Noon Kickoff Show is in Columbus for the B1G clash between the Buckeyes and Iowa on Saturday. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 behind defending national champions Georgia. But, according to Meyer and Quinn, there’s plenty of evidence that the Buckeyes should be at the top.
Miyan Williams, Ohio State respond with impressive TD drive vs. Iowa

Miyan Williams and the Ohio State offense quickly answered Iowa’s scoring run in the first quarter. That was fast. After C.J. Stroud was sacked and fumbled resulting in an Iowa score, the Buckeyes put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Both Williams and TreVeyon Henderson are healthy for this game as the offense continues to emphasize the run game.
Diante Vines, Iowa WR, seen warming up pregame at Ohio State

Diante Vines was seen warming up for the Hawkeyes today. Defensive tackle Yahya Black should also play, according to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. The WR being on the field is a good sign for the Hawkeyes, who will need all the help they can get today as they battle No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. Vines is expected to play today, according to reports. Vines has been dealing with a wrist injury.
Ryan Day provides positive update on Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson has been a difference-maker for Ohio State since arriving on campus in 2021. Will he be a factor on Saturday at home against Iowa?. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day told reporters Thursday that Henderson and junior Miyan Williams would be back at full strength against the Hawkeyes. Williams did not suit up for Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State prior to the bye week while Henderson has been dealing with a lingering injury since facing off against Rutgers.
CJ Stroud explains Ohio State’s mindset this season, praises standout receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s absence

C.J. Stroud discussed potentially having Ohio State’s receiver room healthy. That is not something the Buckeyes have had the luxury of this season. Stroud noted how Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s absence throughout the majority of the season has not made opposing teams feel sorry for Ohio State. His absence has allowed more wide receivers to come in and make a name for themselves.
Julian Fleming feeling 'confidence boost' after his play for Buckeyes this season

Julian Fleming hasn’t had the season he was hoping to much like his teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown highlighted how the receiver is feeling halfway through the season. Fleming had his best game of the season so far against Michigan State in Week 6. Fleming caught...
Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
247Sports analysts debate whether or not Ohio State will cover against Iowa in Week 8

Can Ohio State cover the spread against Iowa? That was the question answered by 247Sports’ Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford. Ohio State is a 29-point favorite against Iowa in Columbus. Hummer really wanted to take Iowa as the team that will cover, but the offense hasn’t shown him enough to make him do so. It will take a complete showing to beat the Buckeyes.
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
Lathan Ransom has high praise for fellow teammate Tommy Eichenberg: 'He's the best linebacker in the country'

Lathan Ransom spoke with Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope about the emergence of linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. He had some kind words to say about his teammate. Ransom usually plays safety for Ohio State. Ransom is currently fourth on the team in total tackles (21), while Eichenberg leads the team with 50 so far. Eichenberg also has 2.5 sacks and 1 pass deflection.
