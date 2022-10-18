Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Nick Mason and his Saucy Secrets
Nick Mason and his Saucy Secrets: Roger Waters was just at the Crypto Arena, and now it’s the turn of Pink Floyd alum Nick Mason with his Saucerful of Secrets show which also featured Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt. Apparently he’s playing early Floyd on this Echoes tour, so don’t miss it.
L.A. Weekly
‘Halloween Ends’ Big Winner at Box Office for the Weekend of October 14 – 16
This was the best weekend at the box office in eight weeks. The movie Halloween Ends did very well, better than any other movie in 12 weeks. In addition, the total earnings for the weekend were 31% higher than last weekend and 39% above what was earned on average during the seven weekends before this one. Although still not much to write home about, box office sales are beginning to go up again. Here’s the top 5 movies at the box office for the weekend of October 14 – 16:
Comments / 0