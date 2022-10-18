PLAINVIEW — Wayland golf teams host a two-day collegiate tournament on their home course in Plainview Monday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 25. Men’s and women’s teams representing nine collegiate golf programs are scheduled to compete at Plainview Country Club. Teams tee off with 9 a.m. shotgun starts both days. Spectators can watch collegiate golfers play 36 holes Monday and 18 holes Tuesday. Awards will be presented about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

