NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
Whitefish Pilot
Prosecutors say man stole van, drove drunk until collision in Whitefish
A motorist driving an allegedly stolen construction van in the wrong lane of U.S. 93 before crashing into a camper in Whitefish late last month remains behind bars with bail set at $75,000. Benjamin Edward Brant, 43, faces felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft, criminal mischief and driving under the...
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting in Kalispell
Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting on the city’s east side last night, according to a KPD press release. Law enforcement responded to the shooting on Oct. 17 at 8:06 p.m. where authorities learned pepper spray was deployed...
The Dogington Post
Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
Flathead Beacon
ImagineIF Library Board Declines County Offer for New Facility
The ImagineIF Library board of trustees unanimously voted at their Oct. 20 meeting to “politely decline” an offer from Flathead County for a new facility to house the Kalispell library branch, citing concerns over the cost and a need for more robust planning for future facility needs. The...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Court Battle Continues Over Whitefish Subdivision
Litigation continues over a proposed subdivision located north of KM Ranch Road. The suit, which names both the Flathead County commissioners and the Flathead County Planning Board as defendants, is over the Baker 80 subdivisions, a 16-lot, 80-acre development approved by the county commissioners in 2021. The future development was...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Hunters reminded to be aware of grizzly bears following encounter near Ronan
KALISPELL — Bird hunters should exercise caution in and around Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area south of Ronan after an encounter between a bird hunter and a grizzly bear with cubs. On the morning of Oct. 16, a bird hunter encountered an adult female grizzly bear with cubs that were...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?
When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
