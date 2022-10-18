Read full article on original website
Family not notified of woman's death days after crash, questions Columbus police policy
Danielle Boyd, 34, died hours after a car crash last week. The family says they weren't notified until days later.
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
Some who pushed for police reform are questioning the quality of those officers. We received questions about their backgrounds, if they should have been hired.
Columbus attorney calls for more security measures at Hilltop apartment complex
Two children and a woman have been shot in the past week at the Wedgewood Village Apartment complex. One of the children, a 13-year-old boy, died.
'The Statement': Ohio State football releases Iowa hype video
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "It's about us. Simple as that." One of the nation's best offenses faces off against one of the nation's best defenses. That's the matchup we're gonna see when Ohio State hosts Iowa. This week's trailer, narrated by Tanner McCallister, has one simple message: The Buckeyes have...
LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State defeats Iowa 54-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 54 - Iowa 10 | FINAL. The Buckeyes forced six turnovers and Stroud throws four touchdowns in the second half as they improve to 7-0. Make it four touchdown passes for Stroud after the slow start. Facing 3rd and goal, Stroud made the toss to Mitch Rossi who walked it in for six. (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:28)
'This gives hope to people': Program gifts free Columbus State tuition to hundreds of CCS students
A promise is a declaration or assurance that a particular thing will happen. That’s exactly what the city is doing for recent Columbus City School graduates.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba off unavailable list for Buckeyes; 14 others out vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to make his return Saturday afternoon vs. Iowa. The wideout is not listed on the team's status report of unavailable players or game-time decisions. Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season after suffering an injury in the opener...
Ohio State vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game preview: Locked On Buckeyes
It's finally time for the Ohio State Buckeyes to return to the football field. After a week off, Ohio State is looking to maintain the momentum.
