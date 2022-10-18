ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State defeats Iowa 54-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 54 - Iowa 10 | FINAL. The Buckeyes forced six turnovers and Stroud throws four touchdowns in the second half as they improve to 7-0. Make it four touchdown passes for Stroud after the slow start. Facing 3rd and goal, Stroud made the toss to Mitch Rossi who walked it in for six. (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:28)
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Jaxon Smith-Njigba off unavailable list for Buckeyes; 14 others out vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to make his return Saturday afternoon vs. Iowa. The wideout is not listed on the team's status report of unavailable players or game-time decisions. Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season after suffering an injury in the opener...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'The Statement': Ohio State football releases Iowa hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "It's about us. Simple as that." One of the nation's best offenses faces off against one of the nation's best defenses. That's the matchup we're gonna see when Ohio State hosts Iowa. This week's trailer, narrated by Tanner McCallister, has one simple message: The Buckeyes have...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy