KGLO News
Rochester man sentenced after guilty plea for damaging Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash has received a jail term after pleading guilty. 42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck.
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters
AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
KGLO News
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
KIMT
Northwood firefighters respond to metal structure blaze
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a Thursday night fire in worth County. Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 4700 block of Jonquil Avenue around 11:41 pm. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from a finished metal building. Firefighters...
KGLO News
Mason City man’s kidnapping trial to be delayed until at least December
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s kidnapping trial scheduled to start on November 1st will be delayed. The Mason City Police Department says just before 1 o’clock on the afternoon of June 9th, officers and fire medics responded to a report that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.
KGLO News
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial for stolen truck
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing a truck is pleading not guilty. Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Investigators say he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him on September 28 and drove away.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
KIMT
Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing
MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison. Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years. Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter,...
kiow.com
Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality
Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
KGLO News
Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — A Chicago man has been sentenced for up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Garner man in downtown Mason City last year. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 8:04 a.m. 28-Year old Omar Rodriguez arrested on Dept of Corrections warrant. 9:02 a.m. 47-Year old Christopher Gutierrez arrested on local warrants, 5th Degree Possession and 35-Year old John Stout arrested for 5th Degree. 9:04 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig Device. 4:43...
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
