KGLO News
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
KGLO News
Rochester man sentenced after guilty plea for damaging Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash has received a jail term after pleading guilty. 42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck.
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
KGLO News
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
KAAL-TV
Man who hid from police in attic enters guilty plea
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was arrested after barricading himself in a garage attic and threatening to set the building on fire entered a guilty plea Thursday. Matthew James Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to violating a harassment restraining order and fleeing police. Miller was accused of...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters
AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
KIMT
Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service. Moss was arrested on...
KAAL-TV
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
KAAL-TV
Woman charged after allegedly throwing rock, breaking window of Rochester Transit bus
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock that damaged a window of a Rochester Transit bus. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, is charged with one count of felony first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and a felony interfering with the operation of a transit vehicle.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
KIMT
Accidental shooting injures 70-year-old man in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 70-year-old man was injured Monday night during an accidental shooting. First responders were called at 9:16 p.m. for a medical call to the 5000 block of 80th Ave. SE in Salem Township and found a man with an entry and exit wound in his leg.
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial for stolen truck
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing a truck is pleading not guilty. Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Investigators say he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him on September 28 and drove away.
kwayradio.com
Teen & Grandma Involved in Drive-by Shooting
An 18 year old and his grandmother have been arrested after a drive by shooting in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to Logan Avenue around 12:15 Sunday afternoon on a report of a man chasing a woman with gun. When they arrived, Police say they witnessed Marshall Polk stick a 9mm handgun out of the window of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire one shot at 617 Logan Avenue. Polk was charged with Intimidation with a Weapon, Assault with a Weapon, Carrying Weapons, Interference While Armed and Possession of Marijuana. Polk’s 67 year old grandmother, Valerie Norman was driving the Equinox. She was charged with Intimidation and Interference. Another passenger ran away and remains at large.
