Rochester House Goes All Out For Halloween With 110+ Inflatables In Their Yard
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 100 inflatables in their yard! And they aren't done decorating. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 100 Inflatables Set Up!. I...
Treat Your Tastebuds to the Five Best Places to Get Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Owatonna Celebrates Grand Opening of Community Pathways
Yesterday evening was the official grand opening for Community Pathways in Owatonna and I was there to help celebrate and document such an amazing moment for the community. As you probably know Community Pathways, the combined food shelf and clothing store has recently moved into a new building! While they have been open for a while (first the food shelf, then more recently the clothing store) we as a community finally got to share the official grand opening with them!
Ice Castles Returning to New Brighton For 8th Winter
NEW BRIGHTON (WJON News) - Plans are in the works to bring back a magical winter wonderland to Minnesota. The Ice Castles are returning to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton for its 8th winter. The popular winter attraction will feature slides, caverns, tunnels and world-class sculptures all made...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Amazing 12-Year-Old Minnesotan’s Dream Continues Years After He Died
He was just a 12-year-old kid in Southeast Minnesota who loved making people smile. Hunter Biermeier was a kid at my church and I will never forget when I heard the news that he had passed away from an ATV accident. But Hunter's dream of bringing smiles to others has not disappeared. In fact, because of Hunter, more kids are being comforted today thanks to the Hugs From Hunter Foundation and a huge event is happening in Rochester on October 29th that will help keep the smiles coming.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Mayo Clinic Celebrates ‘Topping Off’ of $120M Research Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "topping off" ceremony was held today to mark a significant milestone in a major downtown Rochester construction project. Mayo Clinic leaders were joined by Rochester community leaders in the signing of a commemorative beam before it was installed at the very highest point of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen building at the intersection of Third Street and 4th Avenue Southwest. The "topping off" ceremony is a long-held tradition that celebrates when a building or other structure under construction reaches its full elevation.
Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Search is on for Vehicle That Fatally Struck Walker in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the deadly incident around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Logan Ave. North and West Broadway. Responding officers reported finding a male believed to be in his 30’s lying in the street with fatal injuries.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
MSP Gearing Up for Busy MEA Week As Families go on Vacation
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is gearing up for a busy few days. This is traditionally one of the busier travel weeks of the year because of the MEA break on Thursday and Friday. The airport says booking forecasts indicate Thursday will be the busiest departure...
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
