ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13

SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4

There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Rep. Larson's crossparty endorsement and voter suppression concerns

State Rep. Lyle Larson is a lifelong Republican. He represents House District 122, which is in northern Bexar County. Larson has a long record of being a fiscal hawk and a hard-core principled conservative. And that put him at loggerheads with the leadership with the Texas GOP where the word “conservative” has taken on a different meaning.
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy