Election 2022: Major midterm races in Bexar County to watch
These are the local elections to have on your radar.
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13
SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
Trish DeBerry’s ‘Dr. No’ slur for rival condemned as racist by San Antonio Asian American groups
DeBerry referred to her opponent, Judge Peter Sakai, who is Japanese American, as 'Dr. No' during a forum — even after Sakai registered his offense.
Texas Matters: Rep. Larson's crossparty endorsement and voter suppression concerns
State Rep. Lyle Larson is a lifelong Republican. He represents House District 122, which is in northern Bexar County. Larson has a long record of being a fiscal hawk and a hard-core principled conservative. And that put him at loggerheads with the leadership with the Texas GOP where the word “conservative” has taken on a different meaning.
First candidate steps up to challenge San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo
Kaur claims leadership is dividing businesses and neighbors.
Outgoing GOP county commissioner comments on county judge's race, political future
The county's only Republican County Commissioner who leaves office at the end of December, spoke to Texas Public Radio about the GOP chances to win the county judge's race and her own political future. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to...
Here is everything to know about voting in New Braunfels for the Nov. 8 election
Many of the local races this midterm are not contested in Comal and Guadalupe counties. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and New Braunfels voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on the ballot...
'We are almost there': Local staff deals with rude phone calls from frustrated voters, Bexar County Elections Office says
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Elections Office is scurrying not only to add more polling sites, but to find enough people to man them. With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the local elections administrator also said staff is dealing with more rude phone calls from frustrated voters.
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Refugee resettlement center opens near The Historic Pearl
SAN ANTONIO — Driving up 281 North from downtown, you've likely seen the Wittigs sign. The building off Avenue B is taking on new life. It now serves as the new Refugee Resettlement Services building for Catholic Charities of San Antonio. As KENS 5 learned, there's now a greater...
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
San Antonio's 'Angry Angelina' is sweetheart in disguise, up for adoption
Shelter staff say not to judge this kitty by her frown.
Unnamed Devine campus gets “random intruder detection audit”, results discussed at meeting
In his monthly superintendents report Todd Grandjean told the board that due to increased fentanyl overdoses in Texas the district is now stocking Narcan nasal spray at two campuses. The spray is administered to treat opioid overdose. “We don’t feel we have a problem but better safe than sorry,” he...
Spike in illnesses threatening hospital beds, but’s not because of COVID-19, doctors say
SAN ANTONIO – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, other respiratory viruses are back in large numbers. Doctors warn that cases of the common cold and flu are nearing peak levels from previous years much earlier. San Antonio usually sees high cases in late December or early January, according...
'I’m probably going to be teaching until I die': Retired educator returns to the classroom as a substitute
SAN ANTONIO — Although Vernon Lott looks young, he’s a retired educator. He spent 37 years in San Antonio classrooms. Now he’s back as a substitute teacher at Sam Houston High School. “I’m a lifelong teacher,” he said. “So I’m probably going to be teaching until I...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East Texas
The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
20 people detained in two gambling busts in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people were detained and multiple gambling machines and stolen cars were seized during an operation bust at two places in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Guadalupe St., not...
