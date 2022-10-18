Read full article on original website
Governor Cox Proposes Tuition Freeze
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox says he wants all colleges and universities in the state to enact a tuition freeze for the next academic year. Cox has been critical of the Biden Administration’s student debt forgiveness plan and says a tuition freeze is a better way to help college students afford their education. The governor notes Utah has some of the lowest student loan rates in the country. Cox says he will also push for a tax cut during the next legislative session.
Utah Launches Partnership to Combat Catalytic Converter Thefts
(Midvale, UT) — In order to help combat the rising tide of catalytic converter thefts, Utah Police are partnering with Jiffy Lube to make converters less appealing to thieves. In the partnership, Jiffy Lube will engrave the vehicle ID number onto its catalytic converter — and then mark it with heat-resistant fluorescent paint for free. If the VIN is filed off the converter, police say they hope it will tip off the salvage yard that it’s stolen. The state Attorney General’s office says catalytic converter thefts had soared by 600 percent over the last four years.
State Lawmaker Has Proposal to Help Replenish Great Salt Lake
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah State Representative Steven Lund has an idea to help replenish the Great Salt Lake: He wants to dig for water. The Republican presented his proposal to the state Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Interim Committee this week. He says the U-S Geological Survey has determined there are aquifers underground that contain 900-million acre feet — while the state only needs about 500-thousand acre feet to restore the Great Salt Lake. He says wells will have to be dug that would cost 48-million dollars and a facility to remove the salt water from the wells would also need to be built.
