2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 6

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
We’re only six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and some teams already have their fans looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft instead of hoping for a playoff run.

There’s already a handful of teams who appear to be jockeying for position at the top of next year’s draft board (and one head coach already fired), as offseason rebuilds will be in full force after a year of struggle in disappointment.

While there’s plenty of time for any team to turn things around, here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 6 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Detroit Lions will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. With the Lions fresh off their bye week, expect them to come out ready and hungry for a win in Dak Prescott’s return to the field. Dan Cambell is on notice and he will have his guys ready for today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a loss to the Eagles last Sunday night where it seems like they couldn’t get anything going.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Column: Oregon’s win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot

Take a second and think back to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It was 50 days ago. Not an extraordinary amount of time, but long enough that you may forget some minor details and minutiae from that 24-hour period. Do you remember what the weather was like? What about your breakfast choice? Could you tell me any meal you had on that day or name any of the people that you spent time with that early fall Saturday? Are you struggling to come up with answers to these questions, racking your brain and finding that you forgot a lot about what happened on that...
EUGENE, OR
Breece Hall ruled out with knee injury

Breece Hall ruled out with knee injury

This is the last piece of news the Jets wanted to see. Running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Hall suffered the injury later in the second quarter and tried to walk back to the locker room but ultimately could not make it all the way and ended up taking the cart to the locker room. He then was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which unfortunately could be a bad sign but the hope is perhaps it’s just precautionary.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

