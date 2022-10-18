Read full article on original website
AT&T Illinois president pleads not guilty to corruption charge tied to Madigan case
(The Center Square) – The former AT&T Illinois president accused of trying to illegally influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges. Paul La Schiazza, 65, entered the plea one week after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy...
Winnebago County Democrats: Right to Bear Arms Amendment
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny." That is how the Right to Bear...
Rigg said voters deserve ballot choices
BUTLER — Morgan Rigg believes it’s important that voters have choices on the election ballot. That’s why the 39-year-old Butler resident decided to run for the Indiana House of Representatives seat, running as a Libertarian against incumbent Republican Ben Smaltz of Auburn. “It’s about providing options for...
Georgia's Kemp receives B grade for fiscal and tax policies
(The Center Square) — The Cato Institute gave Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp a B on its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card of governors, citing his tax cuts as a reason for the grade. The libertarian think tank also gave Kemp, a Republican, a B on its 2020 report card. The analysis grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited-government viewpoint; the higher the grade, the more a governor has cut taxes and spending.
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
Brad Klippert enters Washington secretary of state race as a write-in candidate
(The Center Square) – Washington state voters won’t see Rep. Brad Klippert’s name on the ballot for secretary of state during this year’s general election, but he is a candidate for the job. That’s because Klippert, a Republican from Kennewick, is running a write-in campaign challenging...
Onawa Republican and Kingsley Republican vying for Iowa House District 13 seat
ONAWA, Iowa — After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House District 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected. No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates...
Voters weigh experience versus change in Indiana House District 15
Voters living in Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township have a choice between experience and change as they decide at the Nov. 8 general election who should represent Indiana House District 15 at the Statehouse. State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has served the district — which shifted slightly...
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'
(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
Early turnout brisk in North Carolina as 135K cast ballots on first day of voting
(The Center Square) — More than 135,000 North Carolinians cast their ballots during the first day of one-stop early voting Thursday, nearly matching the first-day turnout in 2018. Voters cast a total of 135,391 one-stop ballots yesterday, or 1,063 shy of the first day of early in-person voting in...
Experienced politicians, new district make for competitive Indiana Senate contest
A reshaped district and the retirement of the incumbent after four decades at the Statehouse have produced one of the most competitive races on the ballot this year in Northwest Indiana. The once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries removed Hammond and Munster from Indiana Senate District 1 and shifted it south...
Community needs are candidates' focus in Indiana House District 12
Two community-focused candidates are competing at the Nov. 8 election for the opportunity to represent the communities of Munster, Highland and Griffith at the Statehouse. First-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, and Republican Charles Kallas, of Griffith, both said they're running to bring people together and improve the lives of the constituents of Indiana House District 12 — which no longer contains south Hammond and now includes all of Griffith following the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.
What manufacturing workers make in Utah
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Utah using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska unemployment rate drops; Lincoln's rate steady in September
Nebraska's unemployment rate continued to drop in September, while the local rate remained steady. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate last month was 2.2%. While that was up slightly from August, it was down from 2.5% in September 2021. Nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs,...
Local colleges participate in Alabama College Application Week
Young people often desire pursuing higher education after high school, but cost barriers frequently prevent many from doing so. Even with President Joe Biden recently announcing a college debt relief program, between tution, application fees and book costs, attending college can currently cost tens of thousands of dollars. Many Alabama...
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon house explosion
Scene of an explosion that heavily damaged two houses in the village of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 21. Originally published on madison.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia deer hunters take to the woods
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
Record fish caught in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Maryland from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
