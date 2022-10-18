WOODS CROSS, Utah-Chris Cook had touchdown runs of 29 and 63 yards and Mack Kelson threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Crew Erickson as the No. 23 Wasatch Wasps edged No. 10 Woods Cross 28-27 Friday in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Kelson added a 27-yard touchdown run for the Wasps in victory. Kelvan Malepeai ran for three scores in defeat for the Wildcats. Wasatch next visits No. 7 Spanish Fork in the 5A second round Friday. For all the latest on this game and all things Wasatch High School sports, tune into Crossing the T’s on 94.5 The Peak and hebervalleyradio.com Saturday at 8:00 am.

WOODS CROSS, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO