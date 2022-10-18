Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
A List Of Free, Family-Friendly Halloween Events In West Alabama
The temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and so are Halloween events. West Alabamians love to get into the spirit of Halloween and we all know the kids love Halloween candy. Sometimes the hardest part about Halloween is finding out what costume to wear, and most...
“Good Dog” Park, Pet Resort and Beer Bar Coming to Tuscaloosa
Good Dog Bar and Dog Park, already a hit in Birmingham and Auburn, will open a new 15,000-square-foot venue in Tuscaloosa that will offer covered turf space, grooming, boarding, daycare for pups and a bar for humans. "I grew up in Tuscaloosa and lived there for about 10 years," said...
UMC Ribbon Cutting
Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Richard Friend, Dean of CCHS announced the opening of the University Medical Center and introduced Doc- tor Catherine Lavender, Doctor Jacob Guin, and Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Richardson. “I’m so excited that we’re here. This is the first time that I’ve been back to the clinic since...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Over 10,000 Signatures Collected on Petition for Hospital
The Carrollton Town Council meeting was held October 7, 2022. Councilman Phillip Trull and Councilman Sherman Mayhew were not in attendance. The meeting began with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. The council voted to approve the minutes with a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilman Freddie Lowe. The council then voted to pay the town’s bills with a motion from Councilman Lowe and a second from Councilman McDaniel.
West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman
The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
Vance Woman Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Crash Near Woodstock
A multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Vance woman Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Alabama 216, one mile west of Woodstock. O'Neal...
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Talking Trash: residents concerned about trash delays in the area
COLUMBUS (WCBI) – It’s a regular chore. You set your garbage out for pick-up on trash day. But what happens when trash day rolls around, and it doesn’t get picked up?. Now multiply that by two, sometimes three days, and all of your neighbor’s garbage as well, and you’ll see why a lot of people are talking trash in Columbus.
LEGAL NOTICE InSite Engineering, LLC Project No. 22008.00 City of Reform Water System Upgrades Site Development Project No. ARPA-1 Advertisement for Bids
Separated sealed Bids for the construction of City of Reform Water System Upgrades Site Development Project No. ARPA-1 will be received by the City of Reform at the office of 3rd Ave SE (City Hall) until 2:00 p.m. (local time), November 17, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
James William Sutton
James William Sutton, age 75, of Gordo, AL passed away October 13, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services were 2:00 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Kennie Hill Church in Gordo with Bro. Kelly Jolly officiating. Burial followed in Center Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform direct- ing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.
