ANNVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Lebanon County to dedicate Max’s Place playground at Annville Elementary School. The playground was named for Max Schollenberger, who was found dead in deplorable conditions in a locked bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2020. His body showed signs of trauma and prolonged malnutrition. Through the support of the late Lebanon County Sen. Dave Arnold and continued support by Sen. Chris Gebhard, Annville Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build the playground. Sen. Gebhard said he hopes the playground which is designed to be inclusive, will remain a place of happiness for all children in the community.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO