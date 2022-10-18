Read full article on original website
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Finn Furmanek’s 418 yards lead State College to dominant win in thriller against Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE— What started off as a back-and-forth battle early in Friday night’s football game between State College and Cumberland Valley with the odds in favor of the Eagles— who led by as many as 17 early in the second quarter— quickly took a drastic turn.
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Penn State Announces Special Plans For Saturday's Game
Fresh off their first loss of the season at the hands of rival Michigan, Penn State hope to get back on track against Minnesota on Saturday. For that game, they have something special planned. Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers will be for their traditional White Out game. As part...
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
wdac.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Max’s Place
ANNVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Lebanon County to dedicate Max’s Place playground at Annville Elementary School. The playground was named for Max Schollenberger, who was found dead in deplorable conditions in a locked bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2020. His body showed signs of trauma and prolonged malnutrition. Through the support of the late Lebanon County Sen. Dave Arnold and continued support by Sen. Chris Gebhard, Annville Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build the playground. Sen. Gebhard said he hopes the playground which is designed to be inclusive, will remain a place of happiness for all children in the community.
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
abc27.com
Chambersburg Food Truck Festival
Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
WGAL
Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire
The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
abc27.com
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
CDC puts 29 Pennsylvania counties at medium COVID-19 community level. See latest data
Here’s what to know about COVID-19 cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and more in Centre County and across the commonwealth.
Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
abc27.com
One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA
Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
