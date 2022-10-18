Read full article on original website
Luthor Twists The Knife In ‘Action Comics’ #1048 Preview
THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…
Death To The Doctor: Previewing ‘Deathstroke Inc.’ #14
Outgunned and overwhelmed, Deathstroke’s first mission takes a shocking and brutal turn as a new threat arises to steal his hit and his reward! Slade has to decide…live or fulfill his contract?. Deathstroke Inc. #14 is out Tuesday 25th October from DC Comics.
Marvel’s 2023 Stormbreakers Kick Of The Year With Exciting New Variant Covers
The latest class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers is already starting to make their mark on the Marvel Universe. In January, they’ll be featured in a fantastic series of variant covers. Stormbreakers is the latest version in a long line of artist highlight programs that stretch back over a decade....
Interview And EXCLUSIVE Art Preview: Talking With ‘Canary’ Artist Dan Panosian
There are few sentences more chilling than “there’s something in the water,” but that’s what Marshall Holt and geologist, Ed Edwards, are in Canary to find out — is there something in the water and could it possibly be responsible for the recent string of murders that have been happening in the area? Writer, Scott Snyder, and artist, Dan Panosian have created a horror western like no other in Canary. Read on to find out more about Panosian’s design for Marshall Holt’s mask and to see an EXCLUSIVE art preview from Canary #3:
Preview: Explore Crunch Culture And Its Casualties In ‘It Took Luke’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of It Took Luke, dropping next week from writer Mark Bouchard and artist Bayleigh Underwood. ‘Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties. LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck...
Adult Animation Revolution: Studio Trigger Leveled Up ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’
The strongest series from Studio Trigger to date and an amazing addition to the cyberpunk genre. May all video game animated series be this good. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red and animated by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that follows a street kid who becomes a mercenary called an Edgerunner to survive the high-tech world of Night City.
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Perfect Blue’
Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go, and her collaborators begin turning up murdered. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. Perfect Blue pushes the envelope much further than any film, animated or otherwise, has the courage to do. In many ways Perfect Blue is more timely than ever with the rise of influencer culture. A satirical, surreal, and a damn good thriller Perfect Blue deserves its place in anime hall of fame.
Exclusive Cover Reveal: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Quick Stops’ #3
In a Comicon exclusive, Dark Horse Comics has revealed the covers to Quick Stops. Kevin Smith, artist Tango, and letterer Andrew Thomas. We also have an exclusive look at the Local Comic Shop Day Variant of Quick Stops #1, dropping November 2, 2022 from Smith and artist Jeremy Simser.
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #2
Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest—and deadliest—enemies they’ve ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of ’em! Strap in, soldiers, it’s you against the world…of the dead!
Cat Attack: Previewing ‘Lovecraft Unknown Kadath’ #2 From Ablaze
“The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.” –H.P. Lovecraft. An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you’ve read before. Rescued from his would-be captors and returned...
‘Catwoman’ And ‘Yara Flor’ Artist Joelle Jones Talks Zestworld
Joelle Jones is among the many artists who has jumped onto Zestworld, a one-stop shop for creators to publish their work, to create newsletters and to connect with fans. In this exclusive interview with Comicon, the Catwoman and Yara Flor artist and Jones discusses why she was drawn to this platform and what’s next for her Lady Killer title.
Things That Go Bump In The Night: Previewing ‘Boogyman’ #2
Monsters don’t only exist in children’s imaginations…. The monsters who took Elliott’s family from him are hot on his trail. But they must also contend with his new protector, Father Death. Thought to be long dead, this boogyman is more than he seems. An ancient power long thought lost, but now that he has shown himself to save the boy, he becomes a target himself!
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2304: Target’s On Hershey
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better – 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Five thrill-powered stories continuing in the Prog this week – sci-fi in Mega-City One, a swinging simian, magical noir, post-apocalyptic nightmares, and the cold creeping into the bones down in Antarctic City.
Dynamite Unveils ‘Darkwing Duck’ Covers To Own The Night This January
This January, Darkwing Duck returns to own the night in the pages of comic books published by Dynamite. To celebrate the daring duck of mystery’s imminent return, the company revealed a number of variant covers for the series first issue on Thursday. David Nakayama takes point with a profile...
Advance Review: Old-Fashioned Fisticuffs Dominate `August: Purgatory Underground’ #4
If you like a good, old-fashioned fist fight, the final issue of this limited series is for you. Creator Benjamin Morse draws a beautiful mano-a-mano exchange that is exciting and easy-to-follow. Some unnecessary and repetitive dialogue clogs the fight a bit, though, and the battles runs on the long side – dominating more than half this issue.
Brian K. Vaughan And Fiona Staples’ ‘Saga’ Returns This January
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ Saga #61 sees the return of the ongoing series after a slight hiatus and the start of a new story-arc this January 2023 from Image Comics. “We’re back! No spoilers, but Fiona and I are extremely excited about some of the familiar faces...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
In comic book news Tony Thornley brought us the news of a new ongoing Red Goblin series from Marvel. Read more here now. And in other comic book news we also learnt that Z2 Comics were teaming up with Swedish Metallers In Flames for an all-new graphic novel entitled The Jester’s Curse (here) courtesy of Richard Bruton.
Review Round Up: All Of Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews In One Handy Place
A quieter week than normal on the comic book review front, but nonetheless a good selection to share with you this weekend. Black Panther #10 (Marvel) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133 (IDW Publishing) Batgirls #11 (DC Comics) Tom Smithyman reviewed the following comics:. August: Purgatory Underground #4 (Red 5 Comics)
New Marvel Variants Homage Absolutely Classic Covers
Probably the only cover gimmick older than the variant is the cover homage. In January 2023, Marvel is going all out, giving modern artists the some of the publisher’s most classic covers for a month of incredible variant covers. These twenty five covers feature some of the top names...
Sending The Investigation In A New Direction: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #11
‘Batgirls’ is a series that anyone can point to with certainty as an example of what a great comic superhero comic book can be, and maybe should be, as it taps into a classic type of energy with modern sensibilities. A totally whimsical fun light adventure that comes with a sharp bite, but plenty of laughter and bright vivid gorgeous visuals that pop right off the page.
