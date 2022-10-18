Read full article on original website
Luthor Twists The Knife In ‘Action Comics’ #1048 Preview
THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…
Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ Debuts A First Look Trailer For Spider-Man/X-Men Event Of The Year
Madelyn Pryor and Ben Reilly are about the change the world of both Spider-Man and the X-Men forever. Dark Web promises to be as big as its predecessor, Inferno, and we can’t wait. Debuting last week at New York Comic Con, the trailer gives a look at interior art...
Death To The Doctor: Previewing ‘Deathstroke Inc.’ #14
Outgunned and overwhelmed, Deathstroke’s first mission takes a shocking and brutal turn as a new threat arises to steal his hit and his reward! Slade has to decide…live or fulfill his contract?. Deathstroke Inc. #14 is out Tuesday 25th October from DC Comics.
New Marvel Variants Homage Absolutely Classic Covers
Probably the only cover gimmick older than the variant is the cover homage. In January 2023, Marvel is going all out, giving modern artists the some of the publisher’s most classic covers for a month of incredible variant covers. These twenty five covers feature some of the top names...
Marvel’s ‘Red Goblin’ Returns In New Ongoing From Paknadel & Bazaldua
There’s been no shortage of symbiotes and goblins in Spider-Man’s orbit. This winter, the one Spider-Man villain who’s mashed up both returns in a new ongoing series. Normie Osborn has been touched by villainy more than any child in the Marvel Universe. Spinning out of the events of both the Dark Web event, and Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch’s Venom, Normie finally gets his own story, as he takes up the Red Goblin persona once used by his grandfather.
Marvel’s 2023 Stormbreakers Kick Of The Year With Exciting New Variant Covers
The latest class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers is already starting to make their mark on the Marvel Universe. In January, they’ll be featured in a fantastic series of variant covers. Stormbreakers is the latest version in a long line of artist highlight programs that stretch back over a decade....
Schitt Happens: Previewing ‘Justice Warriors’ #5
“In the outrageous new book that Boing Boing calls “all the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be,” Swamp Cop, Schitt, and the rest of the force are under siege as the Libra Gang mounts an assault on police headquarters! Meanwhile, Bubble City’s ruling Prince grows extremely distraught over his plummeting poll numbers.”
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #2
Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest—and deadliest—enemies they’ve ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of ’em! Strap in, soldiers, it’s you against the world…of the dead!
Interview And EXCLUSIVE Art Preview: Talking With ‘Canary’ Artist Dan Panosian
There are few sentences more chilling than “there’s something in the water,” but that’s what Marshall Holt and geologist, Ed Edwards, are in Canary to find out — is there something in the water and could it possibly be responsible for the recent string of murders that have been happening in the area? Writer, Scott Snyder, and artist, Dan Panosian have created a horror western like no other in Canary. Read on to find out more about Panosian’s design for Marshall Holt’s mask and to see an EXCLUSIVE art preview from Canary #3:
Preview: Explore Crunch Culture And Its Casualties In ‘It Took Luke’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of It Took Luke, dropping next week from writer Mark Bouchard and artist Bayleigh Underwood. ‘Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties. LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck...
Adult Animation Revolution: Studio Trigger Leveled Up ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’
The strongest series from Studio Trigger to date and an amazing addition to the cyberpunk genre. May all video game animated series be this good. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red and animated by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that follows a street kid who becomes a mercenary called an Edgerunner to survive the high-tech world of Night City.
New ‘Helluva Boss’ Episode Takes The Gang To Hollywood
In this latest episode of Helluva Boss, Octavia steals the Grimoire and accidentally wind up in Hollywood. The series continues to balance raunchy comedy with more intimate character growth. We also get a look at some of the cast in their dashing human forms. Vivziepop and company sure know how to give the people what they want!
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Perfect Blue’
Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go, and her collaborators begin turning up murdered. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. Perfect Blue pushes the envelope much further than any film, animated or otherwise, has the courage to do. In many ways Perfect Blue is more timely than ever with the rise of influencer culture. A satirical, surreal, and a damn good thriller Perfect Blue deserves its place in anime hall of fame.
‘The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Azure’ Releases March 14th
Falcom and NIS America have confirmed the release date for the next Legend of Heroes game, Trails to Azure. The second game in the Crossbell duology, Trails to Azure follows up on the events of Trails from Zero. Of course, fans have been waiting on the Crossbell duology since they released in the early 2010s for the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita.
Advance Review: Old-Fashioned Fisticuffs Dominate `August: Purgatory Underground’ #4
If you like a good, old-fashioned fist fight, the final issue of this limited series is for you. Creator Benjamin Morse draws a beautiful mano-a-mano exchange that is exciting and easy-to-follow. Some unnecessary and repetitive dialogue clogs the fight a bit, though, and the battles runs on the long side – dominating more than half this issue.
‘Catwoman’ And ‘Yara Flor’ Artist Joelle Jones Talks Zestworld
Joelle Jones is among the many artists who has jumped onto Zestworld, a one-stop shop for creators to publish their work, to create newsletters and to connect with fans. In this exclusive interview with Comicon, the Catwoman and Yara Flor artist and Jones discusses why she was drawn to this platform and what’s next for her Lady Killer title.
Dynamite Unveils ‘Darkwing Duck’ Covers To Own The Night This January
This January, Darkwing Duck returns to own the night in the pages of comic books published by Dynamite. To celebrate the daring duck of mystery’s imminent return, the company revealed a number of variant covers for the series first issue on Thursday. David Nakayama takes point with a profile...
Brian K. Vaughan And Fiona Staples’ ‘Saga’ Returns This January
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ Saga #61 sees the return of the ongoing series after a slight hiatus and the start of a new story-arc this January 2023 from Image Comics. “We’re back! No spoilers, but Fiona and I are extremely excited about some of the familiar faces...
Image Comics Announces ‘Inferno Girl Red’ And A First Look
Inferno Girl Red by artist Erica D’urso (The Mighty Valkyries) and writer Mat Groom (Self/Made, Ultraman) is coming to Image Comics in January 2023. A new character who original debuted in the crowdfunded graphic novel Inferno Girl Red and joins the Massive-Verse in her own three-issue miniseries. For more...
Sending The Investigation In A New Direction: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #11
‘Batgirls’ is a series that anyone can point to with certainty as an example of what a great comic superhero comic book can be, and maybe should be, as it taps into a classic type of energy with modern sensibilities. A totally whimsical fun light adventure that comes with a sharp bite, but plenty of laughter and bright vivid gorgeous visuals that pop right off the page.
