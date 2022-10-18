Read full article on original website
A Princeton University student who has been missing since Oct. 14 has been found deceased. According to CNN, Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found on the Princeton facilities grounds, behind the tennis courts. The cause of death has now been determined but the Middlesex County Medical Examiner said in a statement that there were “no signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — State College Borough and Centre County Community Conferencing will hold a community conversation focused on the topic “The Intersection of Policing and Race” from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the State Theatre in downtown State College. The conversation, moderated by Jason Browne...
